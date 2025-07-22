Join Autism on the Water for an Inclusive Sailing Day

On 5 July at Haslar Marina, Autism on the Water will host an open sailing day for the South Coast community.

The event is open to autistic adults, children, their families and carers from across the South Coast, as well as to members of the public who wish to show their support.

Sailing Experience Day

Over the course of the day, four vessels (three sailing yachts and one motorboats) will be available for participants to board. Each boat will take participants out for hour-long sails in Portsmouth Harbour or the Solent.

The event offers the opportunity to get out onto the water for the first time, and hopes to highlight the transformative power of sailing.

Charity founder Murray MacDonald explains, “Sailing has given me, a person with autism, confidence, problem solving skills, and social skills, which are some of the most difficult skills a person with autism can struggle with on a daily basis. When autistic children and adults work together to tack or trim sails, they often find themselves thinking and communicating in new ways, and feeling proud of their achievements.”

The event is organised in close partnership with Haslar Marina and will be attended by the Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Kirsten Bradley.

For more information on how to book and what to bring, please visit the event’s page.

Autism on the water

Autism on the Water is a UK charity that provides free opportunities for people with autism to enjoy sailing and boating. Their work aims to break down practical and financial barriers to inclusive recreation and to increase awareness of the autistic spectrum through water-based activities.

Since its founding in 2016, AOTW has already helped over 1,000 individuals enjoy watersports. Originally based in Glasgow, the charity has recently launched a new South Coast branch to bring sailing experiences to Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

ATOW is also the official charity of Cowes Week 2025.

Get involved with Autism on the Water

Autism on the Water relies on the support of volunteers, sponsors, and donors to continue their valuable work. Members of the public are warmly invited to get involved.

Skilled volunteer skippers and crew are always needed to help run events, and local businesses or individuals can support the charity through donations or in-kind sponsorship.

To learn more or contribute, visit the Autism on the Water website.

