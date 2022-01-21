Cowes Week 2022: Entries open for the regatta

Cowes Week 2022 will run from 30 July to 5 August. Super early bird discounts on entry fees are available until 18 February 2022

Entries have now opened for Cowes Week 2022.

Those wishing to qualify for super early bird discount on entry fees have until 18 February 2022 to register.

For Cowes Week 2o22, the racing will follow a similar format with more starts off the Royal Yacht Squadron line and a roving committee vessel, able to be located to make best use of the conditions on the day.

Organisers are also addressing issues around shortening courses and new plans are in place to make that a smoother process across all 42 fleets within the regatta.

A new one design class for Sonata’s has been introduced to reflect its strong activity in Cowes over the past few years.

A class for the FarEast 28 skippers, who are intending to hold their European Championships at Cowes Week, has also been added.

On shore, the regatta will continue its legendary and wide ranging social programme kicking off with the Cowes Week Opening Party on Saturday 30 July, featuring DJ Mark Covell.

Based on competitor feedback, an updated pricing structure has been introduced for Black Group boats for Cowes Week 2022 which has been radically altered to make it fairer across the board for different sized boats.

The pricing bands are now broken down into 1 m increments and start at 7m rather than 9m which will lead to more consistency in what different boats are paying, irrespective of their overall length.

Those wishing to enter need to visit the Cowes 2022 website at www.cowesweek.co.uk/

