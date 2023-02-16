Golden Globe Race: Kirsten Neuschafer the first to round Cape Horn

Golden Globe Race leader Kirsten Neuschafer has rounded Cape Horn and is now heading into the South Atlantic. Her nearest rival Abhilash Tomy is facing problems with his self-steering gear

Kirsten Neuschafer is the first of the 2022 Golden Globe Race skippers to round Cape Horn; the landmark is considered to be one of the biggest challenges in sailing, especially if you are singlehanding.

The South African skipper passed the Horn in 15-18 knot south westerly winds and squally conditions, around five miles from land, on Day 164 of the race.

She can no longer fly her twin headsails on her Cape George 36 cutter, Minnehaha, due to a broken spinnaker pole and on approach, was sailing with one reef in the mainsail and her yankee poled out.

‘It feels good. I was hoping to see the lighthouse but I didn’t see the lighthouse, but then I saw the land when the dawn light came. It feels special to get past the Cape,’ she said.

Kirsten, 39, initially announced she was planning to avoid going through the Le Maire Strait, as she does’t have tidal information, and is aiming to go east past the Falkland Islands as she makes her way up into the south Atlantic. But this could change due to favourable wind conditions.

This is an area the solo sailor knows well. For years, she worked for Skip Novak preparing and sailing his 74ft Pelagic Australis, to South Georgia, The Antarctic Peninsula, Patagonia and the Falkland Islands.

This is the first time Kirsten has rounded Cape Horn solo.

Minnehaha was chosen by Kirsten specifically for the boat’s ability to cope with heavy weather.

Built in 1988, the yacht was strengthened ahead of the start of the 2022 Golden Globe Race, and was fitted with a new mast, deck, reinforcement plates around the spreaders and cap shrouds, chainplates, hull fittings and bulwarks.

Other than a broken spinnaker pole and problems with barnacles growing on the hull, which has meant that Kirsten has had to dive underneath the boat to clean off the crustaceans, she reports that all is well onboard.

The same can’t be said for her nearest rival, Abhilash Tomy.

The former Indian Commander is struggling with problems with his Windpilot self-steering gear.

This particular windvane steering system has a sacrificial servo rudder that breaks when the wind is too strong.

In the last two weeks, Tomy has been sailing through plenty of heavy weather, which means he has used up his spare blades; he has eve made a blade our of a spare rudder.

He reported earlier this week that he has used up the last of his spare blades and is currently sailing his Rustler 36, Bayanat north west of Cape Horn with a lashed tiller while he ‘considers his options’.

Tomy is currently 270 miles from Cape Horn, and should round the landmark by Monday. The weather is looking favourable, with north westerly winds, which will change to westerlies when he sails past the Horn

Simon Curwen, who has replaced his Hydrovane windvane steering system, is currently waiting at Isla Guaitecas in Chile for a better weather window so he can continue towards Cape Horn.

Meanwhile, third place Michael Guggenberger has cleared the Pacific Exclusion Zone and is just over 1,000 miles from Cape Horn.

Current positions of the Golden Globe Race 2022 skippers on 16 February 2022 at 0900 UTC

Kirsten Neuschafer, (South Africa), Cape George 36 cutter, Minnehaha

Abhilash Tomy, (India), Rustler 36, Bayanat

Michael Guggenberger, (Austria), Biscay 36, Nuri

Ian Herbert-Jones (UK), Tradewind 35, Puffin

Chichester Class:

Simon Curwen, (UK), Biscay 36, Clara

Jeremy Bagshaw, (South Africa), OE32, Olleanna

Retired:

Edward Walentynowicz, (Canada), Rustler 36, Noah’s Jest

Guy deBoer, (USA), Tashiba 36, Spirit

Mark Sinclair (Australia), Lello 34, Coconut

Pat Lawless, (Ireland), Saltram Saga 36, Green Rebel

Damien Guillou, (France), Rustler 36, PRB

Ertan Beskardes, (UK), Rustler 36, Lazy Otter

Tapio Lehtinen, (Finland), Gaia 36, Asteria

Arnaud Gaist, (France), Barbican 33 Mk 2, Hermes Phoning

Elliot Smith, (USA), Gale Force 34, Second Wind

Guy Waites (UK), Tradewind 35, Sagarmatha

