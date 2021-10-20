Jeanneau 380: first look at this versatile cruiser

Theo Stocker looks over the new Jeanneau 380, the latest of the Sun Odyssey range to be updated

The new Jeanneau 380 38-footer (37ft on deck without the bowsprit) is the smallest in the updated Sun Odyssesy range, alongside the 410, 440 and 490.

Those boat forged a new path in terms of hull volume and ease of movement on deck with their ‘walk-through’ side decks giving stepless access from the cockpit, and the 380 follows in that vein.

Much like other modern boats, she carries her volume well forward, with a full-length hull chine adding volume above the waterline and adding righting moment when heeled.

Unusually, her bow is raked aft and the forefoot designed to float above the waterline, reducing wetted surface area in light conditions, and in theory at least, giving a smoother motion in waves.

Her stepless deck access is also unique, so you can walk from either helm to the bow without clambering over seats and coamings.

Sail handling is laid out for easy use by two people, with the mainsheet led aft to winches ahead of the helm and the sheet for the self-tacking jib handled by the coach roof winches.

The Jeanneau 380 also comes with a tunnel-mounted bowthruster to make marina handling easier (necessary for twin-rudder boats that don’t benefit from prop wash over the rudders).

Continues below…

Below decks there are a range of layout options, from two cabins and one heads to three cabins and two heads.

All three cabins enjoy fully rectangular double berths, and plenty of hanging locker space, when not taken up by additional heads in the forecabin.

The saloon has a good-sized galley to port and an aft facing chart table to starboard, at the aft end of a chaise-longue style settee, with c-shaped seating to port.

Large hull windows and hatches ensure there is plenty of light.

Jeanneau 380 specifications:

LOA: 11.75 m (38ft 6in)

BEAM: 3.76 m (12ft 3in)

DRAUGHT: Shoal 1.56m (5ft 3in), Deep 2.00m (6ft 6in), Lift 1.32-2.70m (4ft 2in-8ft 10in)

SAIL AREA DISP: 6,896kg (15,203 lbs)

PRICE ex VAT: TBC

CONTACT: www.sea-ventures.co.uk

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.