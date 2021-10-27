First look: Beneteau Oceanis 34.1

Theo Stocker takes a look at the Beneteau Oceanis 34.1, the new replacement for the Oceanis 34, which is set up for simple sailing

The Beneteau Oceanis 34.1 is a completely new replacement for the previous Oceanis 34 and follows the formula of the current Oceanis range: wide beam carried well forward, a full-length hull chine, double rudders and two wheels.

The aim of these changes is to create maximum volume on and below deck, while also creating more form stability and power when heeled, but still keeping the waterline relatively narrow for better light winds sailing.

On deck, she is set up for simple sailing.

A self-tacking jib is standard, as is the slab reefed main, but in-mast furling or a square-top main are also options.

The mainsheet is taken aft to just forward of the helms on each side.

The fractional rig has swept aft spreaders and no backstay, keeping the aft end of the cockpit clear.

There are three keel options of deep, shoal and hydraulic lifting keel.

Continues below…

Seats aft of the wheels give the helm a perch on an otherwise open transom with fold-down bathing platform.

A permanent cockpit table provides stowage and bracing.

Below decks, the Beneteau Oceanis 34.1 comes in two or three cabin versions.

Double doors into the forward cabin, a fold-up, aft-facing chart table to port and an L-shaped galley to starboard, along with hull windows and coachroof opening hatches make this boat feel spacious.

Tank capacity of 130L for diesel and 231-361L for water should give reasonable quantities for cruising with a family, all for around £200,000 VAT paid and ready to sail.

Specifications of the Beneteau Oceanis 34.1

LOA: 10.77m (35ft 4in)

Beam: 3.57m (11ft 9 in)

Draught: Deep: 2.0m (6ft 6in), Shoal 1.5m (4ft 11in), Lift 1.25-2.55m (4ft 1in-8ft 4in)

Sail Area: 49m2 (527sq ft)

Disp: 5,470kg (12,059lb)

Price: ca. £150,000 ex VAT

Contact: www.ancasta.com

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.