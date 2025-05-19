HanseYachts sale to new owner ‘a positive move’ in face of challenges

Hanse Yachts, the German builder of Hanse, Dehler and Moody yachts, has been bought from private equity owners by a new investor. Production volumes to be reduced

The German company Hanse Yachts AG, based in Greifswald on the German Baltic coast, announced on Sunday 18 May that new owners have agreed to buy a majority stake in the business from the private equity firm Aurelius.

It was also announced that due to global market uncertainties production capacities will be adjusted in order to invest in the long-term sustainability of the business.

In a press release, the company said that:

‘HanseYachts AG intends, with new owners, to set the course for a stable and future-oriented development of the company in view of current global challenges. It is also conducting discussions regarding an adjustment of production capacities due to global market uncertainties. ‘

The company pointed specifically global economic uncertainty, weak economic conditions in core markets such as the USA and Germany, and ‘ongoing geopolitical conflicts and military confrontations’ that have jointly led to ‘a noticeable reluctance to invest in yachts.’

Production will continue at the existing capacity to serve existing orders, but will be reduced thereafter to mirror ‘significantly declining demand’.

While the key terms paper (‘term sheet’) has been agreed, the transaction still needs to be finalised subject to further discussions with the state government of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where HanseYachts AG is located, the works council and the banks involved in the deal. The restructuring of existing liabilities, stakeholder interests and a social plan are all being hammered in ‘intensive and constructive discussions.’

The deal comes following a ‘strong’ first quarter of 2025, with revenue of approximately EUR 41 million, an EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of around 12%, and a profit of two million euros.

HanseYachts AG CEO Hanjo Runde, who becomes a minority shareholder in the business, said:

‘With family entrepreneur Andreas Müller, we would gain a sustainably-minded partner who can support our strategy in the long term. My entry into the group of shareholders represents a clear commitment to HanseYachts AG and its employees as well as to the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the region of Greifswald. We will do everything we can to find responsible solutions together with the state, the banks, and the works council. We will shape the upcoming transformation with the greatest possible transparency and responsibility.’