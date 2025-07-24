It’s easy to take your winches for granted but regular simple maintenance will increase efficiency and safety

Winches tend to be mounted in places where, if a bit drops off, it will roll into the water, so take your time and keep hold of everything. Put items down in the cockpit, not on the deck or coaming.

Grease can congeal in use, reducing the power of a winch, causing ratchets to stick and the winch to release without warning. This can cause injury. Cruising yachts need to have their winches serviced annually, racing yachts several times per season. Resist the temptation to plaster everything with grease!

How to service a winch

Remove the screws in the top of the winch self-tailing arm and top cap, then remove the self-tailing arm with the drum. As the drum comes clear, the arm can fall off so hold the unit with thumb and finger either side of the arm.

Insert the winch handle into the socket in the drive shaft. Pull the drive shaft gently up using the handle; at the same time turn both the upper and lower gearwheels slowly in a clockwise direction, and remove it completely.

Remove the lower pawls (the small ratchets that allow the winch to turn in one direction but prevent it turning in the opposite direction), arm springs and springs. Use a small screwdriver to move the ratchet springs gently from their grooves in the drive shaft so that the lower pawls can be slid out of their housing, bringing their springs with them.

Release the roller bearing by gently inserting a small screwdriver between the roller bearing and base then carefully removing it. Remove the bush and ratchet gear. Then use a screwdriver to remove the shaft and gearwheel.

The shaft will be slippery so don’t drop it. Use a screwdriver to lift the lower ratchet gear so it can be removed.

Clean the balls at the top of the post with a rag. DO NOT remove these balls OR the small retaining ring above them.

Clean all parts in petrol, including the gear teeth, drive shaft, roller bearing track and ball track inside the drum.

Reassemble in reverse order. During reassembly, lightly grease the gear teeth, drive shaft, roller bearing, shaft, balls, pawls, springs and composite bushings, using a small soft brush. Pawls may be lubricated with either a very thin film of winch grease or with light machine oil.

