‘We let go and the entire rig sank like a stone’

Lessons learned

From the moment the mast had broken until we were home totalled a nine-and-a-half hour journey under engine across a frisky Baltic.

By 0500 the following day we were berthed at our intended destination, rolling into our bunks for some sleep.

Thomas, the owner, slept little, however, nagged by questions about how he’d dealt with the situation.

No one had been injured, but what if they had been? Were they right to dump the rig? And what on earth were the insurance company going to say?

Regarding the last question, in Sweden, at least, the insurers took the claim, no question.

To save the rig would have entailed more risk to the crew, and in any prioritisation, the safety of the crew rates first.

In relation to the other questions, having come through the experience our advice would be: