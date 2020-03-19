‘The sickening sound of tearing wood as we were hit by the wave’

A freak wave wreaks havoc on Kass Schmitt and Rupert Holmes' 36ft Zest as they attempt to sail to Lanzarote

There may be a good time and place to lose a rig and a large chunk of deck, but 130 miles off the north-west corner of Spain in a full gale on a pitch black night is definitely not it.

Still, it could have been worse… Zest is a 36ft one-off design by Rob Humphreys, built of strip cedar epoxy and launched in 1992.

I bought her in January 2013 with the intention of competing in that year’s Original Single-handed Transatlantic Race (OSTAR), but was unable to complete all the necessary work in time for the start.

Instead, my partner Rupert Holmes and I set about on a programme to prepare me for the 2017 OSTAR.

By the end of summer 2015 we had cruised and raced her nearly 12,000 miles, mostly double-handed.

We set off from Cowes towards Lanzarote on 13 October.

We were expecting an Atlantic low pressure to arrive around day 5, but the models were not agreeing on its path, so our passage plan provided for a number of contingencies with options to put into ports in Brittany, northern Spain or Portugal if needed.

First Impact

By the third day we had made excellent progress, enjoying a fast run down the Channel before reaching south just beyond the Ushant Traffic Separation Scheme.

The wind and seas began to build as the isobars below the persistent high pressure were squeezed.

In just 28 knots of breeze we were knocked sideways by a wave.

Rupert was in the cockpit at the time, which was inundated with water, with both his lifejacket and the pulpit-mounted dan-buoy inflating in the green water.

Meanwhile, on my beanbag on the saloon sole, I was awakened by a shower of objects from the port pipe cot.

For safety, we resolved to minimise time spent on deck until conditions improved.

As the wind built into a full easterly gale, we reduced sail, eventually opting to lie a-hull overnight.

In the morning of day 4 we put out a scrap of jib and spent the day comfortably reaching at 6 to 7- and-a-half knots boat speed with wind and wave fine on the port quarter, and a wind vane steering impeccably.

Before it got dark we spent around an hour studying the waves, and had concluded it wasn’t necessary to deploy our Jordan Series Drogue.

The sea state was impressive, but orderly, and the wind was forecast to moderate.

Disaster strikes

As we chatted about the sunshine and trade winds just round the corner, our conversation was interrupted by the roar of a mammoth breaking wave on the port side, further forward than any previous waves.

There followed an even louder bang, accompanied by the sickening sound of tearing wood as we were hit.

The lights went out and the boat felt as it if had been thrown sideways.

We quickly discovered the port chainplate, along with a 2m length of the sidedeck and a large chunk of the main bulkhead had been torn from the boat, and the mast had been broken off 2m above the deck.

I asked if we needed to activate the EPIRB, but Rupert insisted that, as his feet were still dry and we couldn’t hear rushing water, we had time to assess the situation.

While he went on deck to have a look, I prepared the grab bags just in case.

Rupert returned, saying he had knocked the pins out which had connected the shrouds to the port chain plate to reduce the risk of the torn bit of deck being lost overboard.

We then did the same with the rest of the rigging pins, using our cordless angle grinder to cut the last shroud which was under too much tension to allow for removing its pin.

Continues below…

The rig, attached to the boat by only the forestay (with the part-furled genoa on it), was acting as a sea anchor.

The boat was lying head to the seas, drifting slowly downwind, and, most importantly, not taking water over the deck.

We managed to lash the piece of broken deck and bulkhead to a u-bolt at the base of the main bulkhead to prevent it getting blown or washed away.

We then stuffed all five of our spinnakers (in bags), and a number of other soft objects into the gaps to slow the water ingress.

We rigged our emergency VHF aerial and then spent the night resting, looking at forecasts, researching possible destinations, and doing engine checks.

At first light we discovered the forestay had parted in the night and the rig was gone.

We removed all lines from the deck to prevent fouling of the propeller and then started motoring towards La Coruña, 130 miles away.

We emailed Falmouth Coastguard MRCC, informing them of our situation and plans, and requesting that they monitor our position, but making it clear that we did not expect to need further assistance.

Having moderated to just 10 knots by morning, the wind ramped up again, and by evening we were once again in a full easterly gale, taking on more water through the hole in the deck.

We altered course to the south, in order to gain shelter from the wind and waves sooner.

We chose Muros as our destination, and arrived there, tired but relieved, just two days after losing our rig.

Lessons Learned