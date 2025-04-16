How to become and experienced all-round sailor

You’ve done the training and passed your Day Skipper qualification, but how do you become a genuinely good, experienced, all-round sailor, asks Anna Bingham

Don’t worry, I’ve got a wetsuit you can borrow,’ reads the text from Rafa’s mum. ‘No thanks,’ I reply, ‘I have no intention of getting wet… and anyway, I don’t want to give him any encouragement.’ ‘You won’t come back dry,’ she responds.

I’ve managed the past seven years of sailing without thinking about clothing, but suddenly everyone seems obsessed with it. Even the bloke watching from the beach assures me that I need to change. Surely, I can take waterproofs with me if I need them, I question, as I turn up to Andrea’s tranquil waterside cottage wearing what’s just been described as my ‘Heidi outfit’.

‘No! You can’t take luggage!’ she laughs.

I insist on keeping the woollen Fair Isle jumper and reluctantly borrow a pair of waterproof trousers and a hat in a rather unflattering shade of pink and head back out to find Rafa. He greets me clad head to toe in black rubber and swimming shorts, every inch suggesting ‘in’ the water rather than ‘on’ it. But I figure that I would rather try out dinghy sailing with a teenager.

From experience, young people are more fun and less judgemental when one is prone to messing up. I clamber in with some apprehension, glad that the November wind is lighter than forecast, and we are soon in hunting mode, sailing down the centre of the Helford in search of gusts.

So, if I hate the thought of being in the water so much (Jaws generation I’m afraid), why am I here? Well, in my quest to become a better sailor, I’ve quizzed five experienced skippers. Amidst their feedback was one consistent piece of advice ‘not to underestimate dinghy sailing’. So here I am. Though I also seem to fit their collective observation that females seek more affirmation – having chosen to interview five sailors to write what I already kind of know.

It started with a visit to Claire Bailey the previous week. Claire is the authentic ‘action woman’ with a wardrobe of shorts and deck shoes to match. I’m sure she has other stuff too, but I’ve not seen her in it.

She really does not, however, need to dress to impress. Sailed around the world? Yes, twice, thanks. Consultant surgeon? Yes. Over-achieving national champion sailing kids? Of course. But, she’s also one of the warmest, most laid-back know-it-alls I’ve ever met and she is my absolute go-to sailing buddy.

Sat in her immaculate house, with whitewashed walls (adorned with professional sailing photos and bookcases of highbrow books) we’d talked sailing and drawn up a to-do list of things one must do to become a good sailor. In particular, I quiz her on how to keep improving after Day Skipper – that bit where you’ve got the ticket but you need real and varied experience.

We write up a plan for becoming an all-round sailor. Then, wanting to refine and share it, I put the same question to: Tracey Boyne who runs Mylor Sailing School; Lionel Bridgman, an experienced Yachtmaster Instructor; and ‘Norfolk Clare’ an experienced big and small boat sailor; plus of course, Rafa.

Their united verdict is… TIME. Yup that’s it. Time on the water is the only way to become a good sailor. But how to spend that time? Well, here’s a framework to consider, for whatever type of sailor you are or want to be. Here are our collective thoughts.

Set your objective to become an all-round sailor

We’re all different. We have different aims, agendas and ways of getting there. All of them are right. So, what holds people back? A large number of people get their Day Skipper with the sole intention of bareboat chartering in the Med. That’s fine, but it may not lead to much further progression. Instead, work out what you want from sailing and set a goal.

You will find more time to sail if you have a purpose. That may be entering a race, crossing the Channel, or gaining a qualification. It can also be helpful to work out a reason or justification such as reducing the cost of holidays, safety, needing the exercise, or providing social or even dating opportunities.

I recognise that I have fallen into a sailing routine of pottering on short trips around the same stretch of Cornish coastline that’s become too comfortable and now lacks enough of a challenge.

So, my objective is to make the crossing to Spain this year, using writing as my justification. With a working objective and an appraisal about how you can learn, you can focus on which of the following tips you need to do most.

Dinghy sailing

Dinghy sailing is essential for feel, wind awareness and better boat handling. Tracey points out that it promotes muscle memory and forces you to do everything, making it the fastest way to learn (or re-learn if you are a lapsed dinghy sailor).

I noticed the wind more than usual and experienced it through feel, observation of ripples on the water, leaves on the trees and other signs, instead of relying on the wind vane. Using my new gust-spotting skill, I practised luffing up. Just before a gust, I would steer the boat slightly higher upwind to reduce the effect of the gust and bear away to gain distance downwind.

Hiking (adjusting boat balance using bodyweight) was also a fun new gust-busting strategy, at least in a small boat. Moving side to side was a fairly natural reaction but fore and aft needed explanation: ‘The closer to the wind you sail, the further forward you sit,’ explained Rafa.

I should sit forward on a beat, in the middle on a reach, and at the stern on a run – it will take more practice for this to become a natural response in a dinghy.

The asymmetric gennaker added a pop of colour and excitement. Rafa’s easy rig (a single line in and out of a sock) enabled me to hoist and drop it in response to gusts, which I did frequently, trying not to drop it in the water in-between.

Rafa said the sweet spot is to have it trimmed until roughly six inches start to curl inwards at the luff. Any more and the sail will depower and flap, any less and the gennaker might be in too tight, stifling the wind and adding pressure to the rig.

It’s sensible to start in a club with patient young instructors like Rafa or others like Tracey who have seen it all before and know what tools and techniques to use to overcome specific fears and ‘sticking points’ in a safe environment.



Race to improve

I have avoided racing on the basis that it appears to be all ego and shouting. And I’m disappointed when Claire tells me there’s no such thing as a slow race to get you started.

I’m further surprised when Tracey tells me she loves the shouting: ‘It’s friendly shouting. It’s what happens at the exciting bits, when the boats are moving fast and things need to happen quickly. It’s a mix of excitement and necessity to be heard over the wind and noise.’

I get it that communication is key. And I understand her explanation: that it accelerates your skills because you’re having to constantly question what you are doing. Why is the other boat going faster? Why does your rudder feel heavy? Why isn’t your boat responding and who gives way to whom?

These and other essential racing-related decisions are on repeat until the answers stick in your head. Hopefully you will also consolidate the vocabulary and a few racing rules will considerably boost your confidence around other boats.

With so many different types of racing and racers, mixed gender categories, and professional pathways for both girls and boys it’s easy to pick a combination that suits you. Just set out with an experienced skipper for a calm, controlled experience, and don’t be afraid to ask questions about a person’s experience.

There are easy ways to get started. Locally to me, Flushing Yacht Club, for example, offers membership for a pocket-friendly £95 per year with weekly racing spots available via WhatsApp.

Many other clubs are following suit and you often don’t even need to be a member to crew on a member’s boat for racing. Clubs will happily introduce you to skippers desperate for crew, especially if you can commit regularly.

I’m assured that you will only be given jobs that you can do (they want to win after all) but that you will be exposed to everything and learn quickly. In truth, getting to places as efficiently as possible makes sense. So, I’m in.

Sea miles and crewing

A good way to get these is on other boats. There are countless ways of getting in touch with skippers needing crew and numerous dedicated websites. One tried and tested resource is crewseekers.net, which offers both long and short passages from almost every port.

Word of mouth is another good way and easy enough if you hang around clubs or boatyards, or search crew sites and Facebook if you don’t. Many fleets and clubs have regular races including cross-Channel to get those sea miles up.

It’s important to rotate roles, boats and crew to break from repetition or tired relationship dynamics. Miles should also expose you to different weather conditions and passages, and improve your seamanship. The more flexible your time, the greater the opportunities. Offering a secondary skill can help.

Doctor, engineer, photographer, cook? Or just a good storyteller? Try it. Once you’ve got a basic qualification under your belt, there are numerous sailing charities around the coast who also need volunteer crew.

Identify the gaps

Knowledge gaps can be addressed cheaply by hanging out with people with complementary skills – or purchased through professional courses. Some theoretical parts of courses such as Coastal Skipper can be conveniently accessed online.

Tackling shortfalls before they make you fearful will empower you to improve – whoever you are. Radio, navigation and sea survival courses are also good skills to consider, especially if doing miles. I’ve struggled with engine problems in the past, which has made me fearful of sailing solo, so basic marine engineering, possibly through the RYA Diesel Engines course, is on my list.

Relationship dynamics

This is a ‘biggy’. Are you sailing with a group of people with whom you are actively learning? Sailing with your mates or life partner is great, most of the time, but to improve you must spend at least some time with more qualified sailors. How we learn is individual, though, and there is a school of thought that ‘birds of a feather learn best together’. Hence, some courses cater for women, young people or mature students.

This may initially be about confidence, but Lionel and I agree that it is wise to avoid old-school stereotypes of overbearing men taking charge. He takes equal numbers of men and women through their RYA Day Skipper courses.

Granted, small boats may have appealed more to men for reasons as simple as they don’t mind getting wet. But that is changing, especially among young people who don’t see gender barriers, only opportunities and professional pathways for all. That said, the husband and wife dynamic can make eyes roll.

‘The biggest differential between males and females is what they think they can do versus what they can do and this is most apparent here,’ Tracey explains. ‘Women tend to think they are capable of less, guys more,’ which can keep capable women away from the helm. Another reason that women may not step up is simply that men shout more loudly, and listen less.

Claire’s advice? Try to keep your skill levels even. Step out from behind your partner, parent or dog. Don’t take your kids with you. Put these distractions to one side.

Sail with a variety of people, share your skills and enjoy your differences. If you struggle to do this with your usual sailing partner, find a way to get afloat as a skipper with crew who are less experienced than you, so you have to step up.

Affordable boat ownership

This brings me onto the joy of messing around in cheap boats. After all, a barrier to skippering may be ownership. To date, more men buy boats. However, we are seeing more women buying and more ways of owning, such as through clubs or large friendship groups. Co-ownership has worked for me, and I know of ten cash-strapped graduates who bought a decent keelboat together. Don’t let money hold you back.

Things breaking is an opportunity to learn how a part works and how to fix it. Not having to be too precious about touching the pontoon removes a mountain of anxiety when getting to grips with pilotage. My first boat was at the end of its life, but taught me so much.

Even Claire proclaims the joys of owning a £10,000 Shrimper. Just remember that if buying a boat with friends, make sure you also share a similar attitude to boat maintenance and money.

A host of experience can be gained for free through crewing and the generosity of fellow sailors. Work out what you want from sailing and get stuck in. Remember if you enjoy it, you will get better.

Finally, a big shout out to my fellow sailors for being so generous with their time and for all they do to make sailing accessible to all.

I’m going to try crewing next. A special thank-you goes to Rafa, who delivered me back to the beach dry – much to everyone’s disappointment. I didn’t have to suffer for my art after all. Not this time anyway.

Anna’s game plan to become an all-round sailor

I’ve set myself the challenge to skipper my boat across the Channel this summer. This is my proposed action plan to increase my skills and confidence beforehand:

To crew

■ On a more physically demanding boat and on a more technical boat – possibly under racing conditions (but only if I’m feeling brave).

To build miles

■ Either by finding a crewing opportunity on a longer passage or by planning doable longer passages on my own boat.

To address technical shortfalls

■ On a VHF radio course.

■ On a basic marine engine maintenance course.

■ By replacing some of my standing rigging (with a rigger) so that I can learn how to fix it if necessary.

■ By replacing my solar panel to ensure I have some back-up power.

