A VHF radio check will tell you if your radio is working properly or not, but you shouldn't do every time you go out, or even with the Coastguard, says Andy Du Port

How and when to make a VHF radio check – and when not to

Modern VHF radios are extremely reliable, and there really is no need to make a ‘radio check’ every time you turn it on.

It seems that only yachts – sail and power – make this a regular habit.

You hardly ever hear a merchant ship or fishing boat conducting a radio check, so why do some yacht skippers do so ad nauseam?

If your radio is receiving, there is probably nothing wrong with the aerial run, and if it worked last time you used it, there is absolutely no reason to believe it will not work now.

In fact, if a fault develops it will undoubtedly strike without warning, and the fact that it worked during a radio check is not any guarantee that it will transmit next time, even if it has not been turned off in the meantime.

There are a few good reasons to make a radio check. For example, for a new installation, if you have had work done on the wiring, or if you suspect a fault.

Continues below…

