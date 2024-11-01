Unibond Aero 360 dehumidifier

Specifications: dimensions: 14cm wide x 23cm high, 10cm deep. up to 3 months duration, refillable, liquid capture tank capacity 0.9litre

This a popular and more stylish model of passive dehumidifier, well at least, I can say that the manufacturer has made some attempt to make it look less of a rodent trap. Though the top ventilation shape can be confusing and look like it has a built in fan or something. it doesn’t. This is entirely non electric.

I’ve used one of these for the past 10 years. I stick a new capsule in it as the dampness starts to creep in around October, it lasts usually until December, when I stick another capsule in it and then by the time that’s spent, it’s spring again and it can go back into storage. I have to make sure it is wedged in somewhere though as I have learned through bitter experience that if it can be kicked over, it will be. I find it works best on a counter top, or nestled somewhere secure but not too blocked in.

The same style unit can be found under different manufacturer names according to country territory. Unibond is the one found in the UK. Rubson is the name of the same unit in Portugal and other parts of Europe. In the USA, it’s Damprid.

The unit is tall and slim. The Aero 360 is designed to be refilled using a hard circular puck sized tablet of Calcium Chloride. The top housing and liquid container clip together and to empty, you pull out a small pouring bung to tip the liquid away. It isn’t a sealed unit though and should be protected from being knocked over to avoid spills. Best used on a non-marking flat surface in a larger cabin or saloon.

There’s very little waste on these, the container will live for years. My current unit is over 10 years old and still going strong. The refills come in a plastic sealed pouch that is recyclable.