Ufesa 10L dehumidifier tested and reviewed

The compact Ufesa dehumidifier is a popular model across Europe, we put it to the test

Ufesa 10L dehumidifier

A compact and lightweight model, the Ufesa 10L dehumidifier will fit into smaller spaces and fit easily on countertops.

The supplied tube will allow you to leave this unit draining into a sink or other drain. This compressor unit is fairly quiet, but in a small space you will hear it working.

It’s efficiency is on par with most other compressor dehumidifiers and after a day switched on, the humidity is noticeably reduced. It doesn’t have the sophistication of some more expensive models, but it gets the job done. It does have a laundry setting too which basically makes the unit work flat out, but it has dried stuff pretty well when laundered and hung to dry nearby.

This Ufesa dehumidifier has been on test for 2 years in a high humidity environment in a boat based in the Azores Islands in mid Atlantic and has performed well. Though it would struggle if the ambient temperature were to drop below 5c, so an additional heater might be required if this is used in a cooler climate. Otherwise, as with all compressor dehumidifiers, you’ll lose some efficiency due to defrost mode.

The little caster wheels are both a blessing and curse. To keep this safe on the counter top, I’ve had to jack it up onto some books to stop it rolling around when the boat rocks during inclement weather on its berth. I wish it came with rubber feet that could be slotted in where the casters go. sometimes you just don’t want a unit to roll about too easily.

As with all dehumidifiers, they draw air in over a filter. Some dehumidifiers are a faff to clean and others are easy. This one is really easy. Simply slide out the water drawer and pull down the filter.

It’s really important to keep on top of the filter cleaning as leaving it clogged will seriously reduce the efficiency of your unit and in some tragic cases with other models of dehumidifier, build up of fluff can lead to a fire risk.

You should not leave a dehumidifier running for long periods of time unattended.

The filter is a fine woven plastic mesh. This is easily cleaned with a vacuum cleaner using a brush attachment.

The filter slides back in easily and reassuringly clicks back into place. Slide the water collection drawer back in and the unit is ready to go again.

Specs:

power input: 200W

noise: 40dB

weight: 10kg

dimensions: 296mm x 416mm x 217mm (W x H x D)

type: compressor

Price: £154

Buy it now on TradeInn

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Read about more dehumidifiers in our buyers guide