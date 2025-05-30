Spinlock Fido lifejacket: 1 dog lifejacket, 1 unimpressed Chihuahua, and a lot of struggle!

Magic, my pint-sized test captain, aka the Black and Tan Fury, aka the Beast, aka the Sparrow Killer, aka Chucky, aka Fatty Bum Bum recently trialled the Spinlock Fido, a dog lifejacket with big claims and even bigger expectations, mostly from the humans. The verdict? Mixed, but promising.

Specifications:

Sizes Available: Extra Small (XS), Small (S), Medium (M)

Weight Guidelines: XS: 3–8 kg S: 8–15 kg M: 15–40 kg

First, the faff. Getting the Fido on a dog the size of a large guinea pig is not seamless. Magic comes in right at the bottom end of the XS sizing scale. So the adjusters are all on their maximum cinched in position.

The head hole requires a careful tuck of ears, Magic was unimpressed, and then there’s the collar, which has to be wiggled through the neck opening, often requiring both hands, you’ll need a third hand to stop her running off mid fitment.

The chest and waist straps are fiddly on such a small frame and have to be threaded through each other, and Magic grew increasingly sceptical as the fitting dragged on. She cast a look that clearly said, “FML is this my life now?”

But once on, things improved dramatically. The Fido fits snugly, and the wraparound foam chest support feels solid and reassuring. Magic stopped sulking long enough to do a few laps of the pontoons, and the low-profile design didn’t interfere with her movement, or her opinion, which remained firmly neutral.

The grab handle remains a hit with humans, Magic, however, isn’t keen on being hoisted like a small duffel bag, even if everyone else thinks it’s adorable. Everyone she passed commented on how tempting it was just to pick her up to try out the handle.

I haven’t done the full swim test yet, though that’s definitely on the cards. She’s going swimming and will be tking that one for the team. I feel it only right though that I should go in at the same time, so I’m saving that for a sunny day when the water is a little warmer.

Final verdict: The Spinlock Fido is a well-designed, confidence-inspiring bit of kit, once it’s on. Expect some resistance during fitting, especially from highly opinionated canines. But once secured, it feels sea-ready. Magic may not be thrilled, but she’s buoyant, and ultimately, that’s the point.