Meaco Junior dehumidifier tested and reviewed

The Maeco Junior dehumidifier is a popular choice for those living in a cooler climate, our Tech Editor has been using one for over 8 years and it's still going strong

Meaco DD8L Junior Dehumidifier

Meaco DD8L Junior dehumidifier. Made in the UK, this desiccant model from Meaco has proved very popular among boat owners because of its light weight (6kg/13lb), low noise and efficiency at low temperatures.

Fox Morgan, the Tech Editor here at Yachting Monthly notes: It was a recommendation from a fellow boat owner that made me run off to the internet to find one for my own boat about 8 years ago.

They claim it can extract 7.5 litres of water per day at 20°C and 60% relative humidity. It has two fan speeds, a variable humidistat and a laundry mode for maximum extraction or for drying clothes. I can’t say exactly how much this fabulous little Meaco Junior dehumidifier actually extracts, but if I put it on the laundry dry setting over night, it empties the dog’s water bowl nearby. It’s really very efficient at sucking water out of everything nearby. The benefit of the desiccant dehumidifier is that it blows gently warmed air out of the top, so it keeps the air moving in the boat as well as adding a bit of warmth.

It comes with a tube to allow continuous draining, but the unit is too tall to fit on any of my boat counters, so I’ve been unable to use that function on my boat, but I have used it elsewhere in a damp portacabin and the tube drains perfectly well.

It’s economical to run because of the way it has an air sampling setting, so when it’s reached the level of dry you want, it just ticks over, clicking in to sample and then back off again.

This unit, pictured has been used for at least 6 months of every year for the past 8 years, mostly on my boat, but occasionally in a camper van and a damp office. It’s been faultless a

The back of the Meaco Junior has the large vent with filter and the access to the water tray

On top of the Meaco Junior dehumidifier we can see the rotating van under the grill. Beware of dropping anything into this grill as it will hit the fan and be difficult to retrieve.

The various settings offered are differing fan levels, differing dehumidification levels with auto air sample plus a timed option to automatically power off the unit.

The water drawer slides out and has a lid, which if held in place makes pouring the water away a mess free task.

nd it has been a brilliant bit of kit that has easily paid itself several times over in reducing mildew damage to zero. Its been a total game changer for stress free winter boat maintenance.

5 stars from me for this stalwart bit of kit.

If you want an ioniser and an anti-bacterial filter, you can spend a little more and buy the DD8L model as opposed to the DD8L Junior.

Price: from £175

