Humydry Hanging moisture absorber / dehumidifier tested

These hanging dehumidifiers are an absolutely essential bit of kit. So simple and yet so effective. I've used them for years and they've kept my wardrobes clear of mildew, despite 95% humidity.

Hanging moisture absorber / dehumidifier

Specifications: dimensions: 15cm wide x 30cm high, 2cm thick. 6 weeks duration, disposable, liquid capture bag, scented options available

Put these in lockers with sailing gear, clothes, lifejackets and so on. You can hang them throughout the boat. The good thing about these is that you can easily see how much water they have collected at a glance. The fact they hang, makes them spillproof, as in, you’ll not accidentally knock one of these over and spill liquid everywhere. They just dangle away there and do their job.

These come in a variety of brand names, but they all work the same way, with salt crystals in the top section and an empty clear bag for liquid collection. Within an hour of putting these on my boat I can see the first drops of water trickling down into the bag. it’s very satisfying to see.

The only negative thing with these, they’re disposable and can’t be refilled. They work brilliantly though. I square it away by knowing that these things are saving me from far more destructive damage to expensive equipment so, it’s a tradeoff I’m ok with.