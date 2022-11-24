Arthur Beale Oiled Wool Beerenberg Pullover – review

The Arthur Beale Oiled Wool Beerenberg Pullover promises to keep you dry in light showers, warm on cold days and rarely needs washing. We put it to the test

Arthur Beale has been serving the needs of sailors for generations, including the likes of Bill Tilman and Sir Ernest Shackleton, so when I began testing their Beerenberg oiled wool pullover, I was expecting the Rolls Royce of jumpers; it didn’t disappoint, writes John Stickland.

The Beerenberg Oiled Wool Pullover is the warmest and most snug garment I have ever worn onboard, but it is also breathable so you don’t have to worry about overheating or excessive sweating when pulling sheets or winching in sails.

I’ve tested the jumper while sailing over the last few months. The roll neck helps keep the wind out and the cuffs come with reinforced thumb holes, which worked really well when I needed to put a jacket on when it started to rain heavily.

The cuffs can also be rolled down when using the thumb holes which provides good protection against the cold for the hands, whilst still leaving your fingers free for helming.

The natural lanolin oils in the wool allows you to wear it in damp or light drizzle and still remain warm and dry without having to reach for your oillies; I wore it in a light rain shower and remained perfectly dry, with no water coming through to the long sleeved t-shirt I was wearing underneath.

The oils also give the jumper a delicious fresh wool smell, and because the wool isn’t processed it doesn’t hold sweat – a real bonus for anyone planning on a winter cruise for several weeks on a smaller boat, where space is a premium.

When the jumper does need washing, you do need to do this by hand and then dry it flat, which can be a faff, but thankfully you don’t need to wash it often. I have worn mine for the last few months regularly and have not had to wash the jumper yet; it still smells fresh.

Canvas has been used to reinforce the undersides of the shoulders and the arm seams.

Personally, I don’t think I will need to buy another jumper this winter, or perhaps ever, and, because of the quality of the wool, the chances are I will be handing it down to the next generation.

Available in sizes XXS-XXL in colours Ecru, Black Welsh Mountain and Light Welsh Grey

Buy the Arthur Beale Oiled Wool Beerenberg Pullover direct from Arthur Beale here.

