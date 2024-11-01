Unibond mini moisture absorber tested

A mini moisture absorber for small lockers and cupboards. A handy little pod with a variety of scents. For some reason these are apple scented. Here's my long term test/review of them...

UniBond Mini Moisture Absorber

Specifications: dimensions: 10cm round and high. 6 weeks duration, refillable, liquid capture bowl, scented options available,

These miniature moisture absorbers by Unibond, (similar or identical units available under different manufacturer names including humdry in mainland Europe) are a great choice for small, enclosed compartments found onboard like the forepeak or galley cupboards.

While they are spill resistant, I’ve managed to spill mine on the way to the sink, so caution required if the boat is moving about a bit.

The small solid refill tablets come in two types, one with an additional scent such as apple,. citrus or lavender or plain unscented. These are a perfect companion to the other products on this group test. They do work well in small cupboards, especially galley cupboards, such as those with cans that are prone to condensation and may help to keep rusty cans at bay.