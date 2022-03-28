Yachting Monthly May 2022 – On Sale 31 March 2022

Inside the May 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly: How to sail round Britain: Routes, tidal gates, harbours & more, Radar pilotage masterclass: Find your way in any weather, night & day; Rod Heikell on the changing face of Med cruising and the new rules you need to know for buying and selling your boat in Europe..and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Export on board Radar explained: Sophia Lagus learns how to use radar for pilotage aboard her Malo 46

The Knowledge How to sail around Britain: Get started with planning your big adventure this summer

Skippers’ Tips Don’t always go with the tide • Antenna poles • AIS conundrum

Selling in Europe The post-Brexit changes you need to know for UK-EU used boat sales

Question of Seamanship Dismasted in a tidal race. What would you do?

Saving fuel under engine Going slower isn’t always more efficient. Here’s why

CRUISING

Rod Heikell How the author’s groundbreaking exploration of the Med opened up sailing to a wider audience

Sailing with young children Amy Kemp is now confident enough to sail alone with her two boys. She shares how she does it

Death of a Monk Seal Genevieve Leaper discovers that all is not what it seems in the tranquil waters of the Mediterranean

A nerve-wracking crossing One couple’s race to outrun a cyclone

GEAR AND BOATS

First Test: Salona 46 Our verdict on this sporty, competitively priced mid-40

Me & My Boat Rachael Sprot casts a critical eye over her parents’ Najad 390

New Gear This month’s must-have navigation gadgets and more

Battery Disposal Are batteries safe to recycle and do lithium options live up to their eco promises?

REGULARS

Editor’s letter It’s not about the boat

News Call for tighter personal watercraft controls

Letters YM readers have their say

Dick Durham Estonia fears Putin’s wrath

Pete Goss Making memories

Libby Purves Mooring with dignity

Cruising Community Class officers needed • New LGBTQIA+ sailing network

Books South by Ernest Shackleton

Confessions Scooped up by a ferry