Yachting Monthly February 2022 – on sale 6 January 2022

Inside the February 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly Pete Goss on the seamanship of going aground and how to get afloat again, the best new tech for 2022, 10 islands to cruise in the UK and Ireland and exploring the remote atolls of French Polynesia – and more!
SAILING SKILLS
Practical Seamanship Whether intentional or not, grounding is a fact of sailing life. Pete Goss explains how to get afloat again
Expert on Board How to troubleshoot common rigging problems
Skippers’ Tips Converting to biofuel • Mast climbing • Easy guardrail release
Question of Seamanship Can you berth with no bow thruster?
‘The mast disappeared into the depths of the North Atlantic’ Lessons learned sailing 1,300 miles under jury rig
CRUISING
In search of Paradise The Robinson Crusoe dream becomes reality for one couple as they explore French Polynesia
First year of Freedom After falling hard for a Freedom 33, Nic Compton finds out if the love affair will last during a series of shakedown sails in the Westcountry
Treasure Trove Ben Lowings pores over the Royal Cruising Club journals and share stories from sailing’s early pioneers
Island cruising 10 of the most picturesque islands to cruise in the UK and Ireland this season
Cruising community Historic ship volunteers recognised
Life on a tall ship Mastering sailing skills aboard barque-rigged training ship, Stratsraad Lehmkuhl
GEAR AND BOATS
Navigational Software A guide to the best sources of free chart data
Gas Safety Ben Sutcliffe-Davies shares the simples checks you should do on board to make sure your gas installation is safe
Me & My Boat A solidly built cruiser with a sport edge and twin-keel option, Hunter’s Channel 31 has been impressing since her launch 22 years ago. David Harding finds out why
New Tech for 2022 Jayne Toyne picks the best new gear from the DAME award entries at Metstrade Connect 2021
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Dreams & Disasters
News ARC fatality • Sailors won’t face prosecution for voluntarily assisting migrants and refugees at sea
Letters Orca whales bite back
Dick Durham How working sail morphs into cruising
Pete Goss A skipper’s responsibility
Books Old Man Sailing by John Passmore
Confessions Whale spotting