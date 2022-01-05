Yachting Monthly February 2022 – on sale 6 January 2022

Inside the February 2022 issue of Yachting Monthly Pete Goss on the seamanship of going aground and how to get afloat again, the best new tech for 2022, 10 islands to cruise in the UK and Ireland and exploring the remote atolls of French Polynesia – and more!

SAILING SKILLS

Practical Seamanship Whether intentional or not, grounding is a fact of sailing life. Pete Goss explains how to get afloat again

Expert on Board How to troubleshoot common rigging problems

Skippers’ Tips Converting to biofuel • Mast climbing • Easy guardrail release

Question of Seamanship Can you berth with no bow thruster?

‘The mast disappeared into the depths of the North Atlantic’ Lessons learned sailing 1,300 miles under jury rig

CRUISING

In search of Paradise The Robinson Crusoe dream becomes reality for one couple as they explore French Polynesia

First year of Freedom After falling hard for a Freedom 33, Nic Compton finds out if the love affair will last during a series of shakedown sails in the Westcountry

Treasure Trove Ben Lowings pores over the Royal Cruising Club journals and share stories from sailing’s early pioneers

Island cruising 10 of the most picturesque islands to cruise in the UK and Ireland this season

Cruising community Historic ship volunteers recognised

Life on a tall ship Mastering sailing skills aboard barque-rigged training ship, Stratsraad Lehmkuhl

GEAR AND BOATS

Navigational Software A guide to the best sources of free chart data

Gas Safety Ben Sutcliffe-Davies shares the simples checks you should do on board to make sure your gas installation is safe

Me & My Boat A solidly built cruiser with a sport edge and twin-keel option, Hunter’s Channel 31 has been impressing since her launch 22 years ago. David Harding finds out why

New Tech for 2022 Jayne Toyne picks the best new gear from the DAME award entries at Metstrade Connect 2021

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Dreams & Disasters

News ARC fatality • Sailors won’t face prosecution for voluntarily assisting migrants and refugees at sea

Letters Orca whales bite back

Dick Durham How working sail morphs into cruising

Pete Goss A skipper’s responsibility

Books Old Man Sailing by John Passmore

Confessions Whale spotting