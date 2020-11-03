Yachting Monthly December 2020 – on sale 5 November

Inside the December issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the Spirit 44E on test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Tide races
Dag Pike explains how to navigate the UK’s fiercest tidal races

Skippers’ tips
Soft shackles • Exhaust sensor • Mainsail downhaul

Question of Seamanship
Which shallow draft yacht for solo sailing?

Surviving Force 11
How to use a series drogue in extreme conditions

CRUISING

Going solo
Preparing for a single-handed ocean crossing in a Westerly Typhoon 37

Record breaker
Timothy Long, 15, is the youngest solo round-UK skipper

All land to port
Jason Lawrence cruises every island of the British isles

Stockholm Archipelago
No fewer than 30,000 islands to explore in this fabulous cruising ground

Lone star
Vendée Globe sailor Pip Hare on taking on a race she can’t win

Learning fast
‘Our first season as new owners of a Twister 28’

GEAR AND BOATS

Spirit 44E
Fully electric, this traditionally-styled yacht is at the forefront of sustainable sailing

Bowsprit power
Why your boat would benefit from a furling spinnaker

Learning Curve
Beware shredded impellers causing a preventable problem

Christmas gift guide
Our pick of the kit and books that impressed this year

Me & My Boat
Why the Legend 36 is an enduringly popular family cruiser

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Full circle
News Orcas targeting yachts
Letters Upside down friend
Dick Durham The Mayflower
Pete Goss Sold in six hours
Libby Purves Live music afloat
Cruising Community Billy Brannan bounces back
Books The Nightbird
Confessions Without a paddle