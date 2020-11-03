Yachting Monthly December 2020 – on sale 5 November

Inside the December issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the Spirit 44E on test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:

SAILING SKILLS

Tide races

Dag Pike explains how to navigate the UK’s fiercest tidal races

Skippers’ tips

Soft shackles • Exhaust sensor • Mainsail downhaul

Question of Seamanship

Which shallow draft yacht for solo sailing?

Surviving Force 11

How to use a series drogue in extreme conditions

Continues below…

CRUISING

Going solo

Preparing for a single-handed ocean crossing in a Westerly Typhoon 37

Record breaker

Timothy Long, 15, is the youngest solo round-UK skipper

All land to port

Jason Lawrence cruises every island of the British isles

Stockholm Archipelago

No fewer than 30,000 islands to explore in this fabulous cruising ground

Lone star

Vendée Globe sailor Pip Hare on taking on a race she can’t win

Learning fast

‘Our first season as new owners of a Twister 28’

GEAR AND BOATS

Spirit 44E

Fully electric, this traditionally-styled yacht is at the forefront of sustainable sailing

Bowsprit power

Why your boat would benefit from a furling spinnaker

Learning Curve

Beware shredded impellers causing a preventable problem

Christmas gift guide

Our pick of the kit and books that impressed this year

Me & My Boat

Why the Legend 36 is an enduringly popular family cruiser

REGULARS

Editor’s letter Full circle

News Orcas targeting yachts

Letters Upside down friend

Dick Durham The Mayflower

Pete Goss Sold in six hours

Libby Purves Live music afloat

Cruising Community Billy Brannan bounces back

Books The Nightbird

Confessions Without a paddle