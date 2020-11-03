Yachting Monthly December 2020 – on sale 5 November

Inside the December issue of Yachting Monthly you will find the Spirit 44E on test, sailing skills, cruising adventures, gear and more:
SAILING SKILLS
Tide races
Dag Pike explains how to navigate the UK’s fiercest tidal races
Skippers’ tips
Soft shackles • Exhaust sensor • Mainsail downhaul
Question of Seamanship
Which shallow draft yacht for solo sailing?
Surviving Force 11
How to use a series drogue in extreme conditions
Continues below…
Best Christmas gifts for sailors: Our top tested gear and boating books of 2020
Maritime book recommendations by Yachting Monthly literary contributor Julia Jones, plus our pick of this year’s reviewed boat products
Vendee Globe sailor Pip Hare on taking on a race she can’t win
Pip Hare talks to Elaine Bunting about the long road to fulfilling her Vendée dream
Full circle – Editor’s letter December 2020
Read editor Theo Stocker's introduction to the December 2020 issue of Yachting Monthly, out November 5
CRUISING
Going solo
Preparing for a single-handed ocean crossing in a Westerly Typhoon 37
Record breaker
Timothy Long, 15, is the youngest solo round-UK skipper
All land to port
Jason Lawrence cruises every island of the British isles
Stockholm Archipelago
No fewer than 30,000 islands to explore in this fabulous cruising ground
Lone star
Vendée Globe sailor Pip Hare on taking on a race she can’t win
Learning fast
‘Our first season as new owners of a Twister 28’
GEAR AND BOATS
Spirit 44E
Fully electric, this traditionally-styled yacht is at the forefront of sustainable sailing
Bowsprit power
Why your boat would benefit from a furling spinnaker
Learning Curve
Beware shredded impellers causing a preventable problem
Christmas gift guide
Our pick of the kit and books that impressed this year
Me & My Boat
Why the Legend 36 is an enduringly popular family cruiser
REGULARS
Editor’s letter Full circle
News Orcas targeting yachts
Letters Upside down friend
Dick Durham The Mayflower
Pete Goss Sold in six hours
Libby Purves Live music afloat
Cruising Community Billy Brannan bounces back
Books The Nightbird
Confessions Without a paddle