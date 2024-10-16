Which Marine Toilet is Right for Your Yacht?

If you’re in the market to upgrade to an electric toilet, you want a world-famous, renowned brand like Jabsco to help you bring the comforts of home with you out on the water

Yacht sailors push their boats harder, sail further, night and day, and go out in rougher conditions than almost any other kind of boat owner.

As a result, they tend to be harder on their equipment. Each part of their boat has been chosen for its engineering, every piece is vital. Which is one of the reasons that Jabsco toilets are the market leaders in their sector.

So why upgrade to Jabsco? Because Jabsco makes the highest quality of both manual and electric toilets. They are reliable, tried and tested.

Jabsco also has one of the best spares distribution networks in the world and certainly all over Europe. Any European marina will either have spares, or be able to get them quickly.

So why would Yachtsmen upgrade to an electric toilet? They are easier to operate and easier to explain to your guests. Everybody knows how to press a button.

Which electric toilet should you consider? There are two main types. The first, the Jabsco Lite Flush and the Jabsco Electric marine toilet, are all-in-one units, which typically require more space.

The other type are the Jabsco Deluxe Flush electric marine toilet and the Jabsco Quiet Flush E2. They have a separate waste pump and water feeds which are much quieter. You can control the amount of water in the bowl, essential if you’re at sea, so water can’t splash about. Also they smell nicer because they suppress bacteria that can create an aroma if the unit is unused for some days.

There are a variety of Jabsco sizes and seats. The best of them are soft close, handy at sea because they don’t bang about. Wooden seats have a warmer feel.

One consideration is that the pipe your manual unit uses is 38mm. Because electric units are more efficient at compacting the waste, they use 25mm pipes. The two sizes can easily be joined by a small, efficient reducer coupling. So you don’t have to adapt your boat, saving money and hull integrity.

You can choose a single or dual rocker switch to control the toilet. The single switch provides flush and fill cycles, the dual rocker switch provides one position for flush and one for fill. Electrics can be 12 or 24 volts.

Marine toilets bring seawater in and out to flush. So if you’re going to change to a new electric unit you need a great manufacturer. Jabsco has been engineering toilets for over 80 years. Each design has undergone thousands of hours of use by boat owners.

They say knowledge is power. Jabsco has toilets in boats all over the world. There are hundreds of hours of video tutorials on how to fit and service them. In any marina your neighbour almost certainly has a Jabsco, or his neighbour does.

If you’re going to upgrade to an electric toilet you want a world-renowned brand. Trust Jabsco for your safety and convenience.