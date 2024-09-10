The secret of yachts that hold their value

Fashions come and go, but J-Boats remain a safe choice for great sailing boat, whether you want to own it for ever or sell it on

Yachts seem to be evolving faster and faster these days, with fashions changing and and ideas about what makes a good sailing boat shooting off in all sorts of directions.

In pursuit of ever more sales, yards seem to be launching new boats with increasing frequency, and for the buyer, it can be difficult to know if these are yachts that will stand the test of time, or be found wanting in both sailing ability, build quality and enduring appeal.

J Composites, in contrast, have always preferred to invest in the excellence of its yachts, confident that a good sailing boat will speak for itself. While yacht design is a developing art, there is little place for following fads when it comes to shaping hulls that will sail beautifully, building a yacht to a quality that means it will last, and creating a vessel that will be genuinely satisfying to own and to sail.

When it comes to meaningful, technical advances, J/Boats and J Composites have always been at the forefront. Together they pioneered SCRIMP construction (vacuum infusion) in the marine industry in 1990, and J Composites were the first yard to build yachts using this method in Europe.

In 1995, J Composites also introduced the retractable bowsprit and asymmetric spinnaker to the keelboat world with the J/105. Both of these innovations are still widely used across the marine industry, proving that far from falling for the siren song of fashion, J Composites only introduce new design ideas when they are convinced that they will be real benefit to those that sail their boats.

There are no smoke and mirrors here, and J Composites don’t sell impossible dreams, just the reality of boats that sail brilliantly and are built properly. It would all be rather boring, if J/Boats weren’t so enjoyable to sail.

All of this sober thinking, technical development and genuine innovation means that J Boats remain in high demand on the second-hand market, year in, year out. Because they build boats that are simply good, they never go out of fashion.

The quality of J Composites’ construction means that the boats are extremely durable and age extremely well. A 15 year old hull has every bit as much chance of winning regattas as a brand new rivals, and it’s not uncommon to see just that happening at clubs and regattas across the world.

Inevitably, at some point the time will come for owners to sell their beloved J/Boat, but they can do so safe in the knowledge that their yacht will have held its value remarkably well, often selling at a high price compared to the rest of the market.

All of which brings us back to the fact that chasing fashions might be what our competitors are doing, but we know how to build boats that endure with a timeless appeal.

