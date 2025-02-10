Sunsail from the heart of the Adriatic

Discover the unspoiled charm of Croatia’s stunning Adriatic islands from the Sunsail base at Marina Agana. Don’t just sail, Sunsail!

Strategically located in the heart of the Adriatic, the Sunsail base at Marina Agana is a hidden gem. Smaller than Split and Dubrovnik, its location makes it a perfect gateway to the whole central Dalmatian coast.

From there, adventures can be personalised to take in attractions on land as well as some of the best sailing in the region. A true sailing wonderland, the hidden coves, stunning conditions, quaint villages, delicious seafood and lively culture mean there are endless memories to create, whether for families, large groups and couples alike.

Discovering Croatia

Over 1,000 islands are strung along the Dalmatian coast, with the culture-rich islands of Brač, Šolta, and Hvar within easy reach, while there is an endless array of smaller picturesque islands, peaceful beaches and harbours to explore from there.

A little further and the Kornati archipelago offers an unspoilt national park and stunning scenery. Alternatively, explore the wines and vineyards of Vis and Korčula, the Venetian town and birthplace of Marco Polo. Ashore there are a wealth of hiking and cycling adventures to discover, and the area is rich in history and architecture, as well as fine dining and local cuisine.

You won’t be short of things to discover: wander around the traditional, beautiful Komiža Town; learn why Croatia is said to be one of the best places in the world for wine at Tomić vineyard; and experience the wonder of Lastovo Nature Park.

From April to October you can generally expect pleasantly warm weather with light winds in the morning, and stronger winds in the afternoon, while the islands provide shelter, offering perfect sailing for every level of experience.

About Sunsail

Sunsail are the sailing holiday specialists with over 50 years of experience. Having invented the concept of the flotilla charter in 1974, the company delivers unforgettable sailing adventures in over 20 destinations worldwide, including Croatia, Greece, the British Virgin Islands, St Lucia, Grenada, the Seychelles and Thailand.

Holidays can be tailored to you, whatever your sailing experience, whether you’re looking for a flotilla, bareboat, skippered charter or sailing school. Sunsail will provide exactly the support you need to discover the joy of sailing your own boat, with expert input and unparalleled local knowledge to find the best anchorages, harbours, restaurants and activities. And should you need it, help is available, within four hours, wherever you are, ensuring that you can carry on sailing and enjoying your freedom afloat in the great outdoors.

Sunsail takes its commitment to sustainable travel seriously. It is passionate about the oceans in which its guests sail, and the company has launched ‘Our Ocean Promise’,

a set of initiatives to protect the natural world, people, culture and heritage of the destinations they operate in.

Need to know

Marina Agana is one of Sunsail’s largest bases with the widest range of Sunsail facilities, including a sailing school to help build your experience and gain confidence.

Like every Sunsail base, it has the same yachts available as all the other bases, so you can step aboard a familiar boat every time you charter with us.

With one of the most modern fleets in the industry, choose from monohulls from 35-54ft and catamarans from 40-45ft.

No hidden costs: outboard, starter cleaning pack, snorkelling fins, linen and cleaning fees are all included.

To find out more about chartering from Agana, visit www.sunsail.com/uk

To book your holiday now, call Sunsail’s expert holiday planners on 0330 029 2500