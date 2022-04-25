Out with the old…

In October 2021, the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) launched an alternative to its popular ADMIRALTY Leisure Chart Folios with its new ADMIRALTY Small Craft Chart service, which is intended to bring important flexibility, safety and quality benefits into the cartography market for small to medium sized boat owners.

Quality assured by maritime experts at the UKHO, ADMIRALTY Small Craft Charts contain A2 charts to support coastal navigation around the UK. They also contain appropriate chart coverage and are designed and scaled to help leisure mariners and small craft users maintain safety of life at sea.

Through this updated product, owners of the original Small Craft Folios no longer need to be restricted by the folio structure. Instead, users can now purchase the single charts most relevant to them, whether they are looking for passage in an extensive region or within their local area.

The latest updated version of chart images will be available to users in line with new editions of SOLAS-compliant ADMIRALTY Standard Nautical Charts (SNCs) for safe passage in UK waters.

Users of the pre-existing ADMIRALTY Leisure Chart Folios will continue to be supported with Leisure Notice to Mariners (NM) chart updates until October 2022. However, Folio Charts should be replaced by the equivalent new edition Small Craft Chart once published to ensure users have the most recent navigational information.

All users will have the latest updated versions of chart images, which may be as frequent as after every Notices to Mariners (NM) update, meaning users can purchase a new chart instead of manually applying NMs to an existing chart. They will also be able to apply the standard NMs using NMWebsearch, which can be reached via a QR code on the chart.

The new ADMIRALTY Small Craft Charts are now available via a Print-On-Demand (POD) service, purchasable via an ADMIRALTY Distributor or local chandlery.

To find out more visit: www.admiralty.co.uk/charts/small-craft-charts