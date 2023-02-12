Navigate your wealth with Investec Wealth & Investment (UK)

Getting your finances ship-shape can seem like an unforgiving and endless task, especially when it comes to navigating the financial world. That’s why it can pay to bring an experienced crew on board to help

Sailing and wealth management have a lot in common. Sailors are constantly reading the weather and their charts, with one goal: reaching their destination. Wealth anagers, such as Investec Wealth & Investment (UK), take a similar approach, working with their clients to establish their long-term goals and ambitions and then charting a course to those goals while navigating through uncertainty.

This kind of dynamic oversight is especially important today as, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the current parliament has presided over one of the largest increases in the tax burden for UK taxpayers on record.

Frozen income tax brackets are having the biggest impact. The government has also reduced the tax-free capital gains allowance, dividend allowance and frozen savings tax bands. The inheritance tax threshold has also been frozen, dragging up to 50,000 more families into the inheritance tax net.

On top of these factors, inflation is eating away at savers’ and investors’ wealth making it all the more important to diversify your portfolio.

Several asset classes perform well in inflationary environments with tangible assets, like real estate and Gold historically seen as inflation hedges. Investec Wealth & Investment (UK) works with its clients to identify their needs and prepare holistic financial planning advice, charting a course to help you achieve your goals, minimising the tax you will have to pay while maximising the potential returns from your investments.

This includes finding out what is important to you and putting in place solutions to provide the best outcomes, whether it be saving for retirement, planning on the run-up to retirement, exiting a business or inheritance tax planning.

This article is not a personal recommendation. It is designed for general use and is not to be considered personal to your circumstances or financial position. Tax treatment is based on individual circumstances and is subject to change in the future. Investing places your capital at risk. It is important to obtain professional advice before taking any action or making any decisions.