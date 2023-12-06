Boatpoint to bring the first new Elan Impression 43 to the UK

Elan yachts have been thrilling sailors and setting new standards in technology since the yard launched its first boat back in 1984, and now its latest model represents another big stride forward. The first Impression 43 will soon be coming to England’s south coast, exclusively for customers of new boat dealer boatpoint.

The Impression 43 distils four decades of experience into a boat that combines razor-sharp Italian design and excellent performance with fantastic stability and interior comfort. Little wonder that it has already been nominated for the European Yacht of the Year awards – just like its two predecessors. The qualities that underpin Elan’s range have found wide appreciation amongst those who know boats.

In fact, the yard’s heritage stretches back as far as 1949. And in its focus on interior finishing and fine craftsmanship, it’s fair to say that the founding values have carried through to the yachts of today. Of course, your first view is more likely to be of the Impression 43’s sleek exterior lines. The pin-sharp sheerline and low-profile coachroof come courtesy of the iconic Italian design outfit Pininfarina, whose clients include Maserati and Ferrari.

Comfort and ease of use were at the forefront of the brief for the cockpit and exterior spaces. Sculptural steering pedestals aft put the helm and key control lines within reach of the skipper. Cantilevered out from the coaming, these pods fit a large 9in nav display and full instrument read-out. With a self-tacking jib and optional furling main, the Elan Impression 43 is designed for shorthanded sailing.

When crew (or guests) are abundant, there’s ample seating for up to 10 people in the cockpit, and the option of a clever modular table which converts into twin sunbeds. The extras list caters for most wishes, with highlights such as an al-fresco grill or a cockpit fridge. Sightlines ahead are superb and there is lots of useful storage in cockpit and transom lockers.

Elan’s iconic transom seats will be the first to go as you set sail. At anchor, the foredeck can be laid with lounger cushions for lazing in the sun. And don’t forget the drop-down bathing platform fitted to the transom. This can be upgraded to offer more space.

Below deck, the styling is warm and contemporary, with lots of natural light and generous volumes. Joinery in oak veneer contrasts with light grey cabinets throughout. Choose from a three-cabin configuration, featuring a large owner’s cabin with an island berth in the bow, or a four-cabin version with two flexible smaller cabins. In the owner version, there is a separate head and shower; both setups have two comfortable doubles aft.

Equipment in the L-shaped galley is outstanding, with a front-opening fridge and a three-burner hob with gimballed oven. There are extensive options, including coffee machines, microwaves and a washing machine. The table can comfortably seat the whole crew on a mixture of comfy sofa seating and two free-standing chairs, which fold up and tuck away in a dedicated space when under way.

All this volume is wrapped up in a powerful hull designed by Rob Humphreys to carry its beam well aft. Twin rudders and a marked chine ensure excellent tracking and stability upwind, giving you optimum control and power when you need it most – heeled over and heading into a gust. The T-shaped keel provides a powerful righting moment for minimum wetted surface, and enables Elan to spec a higher performance rig. Together, the main and genoa can set up to 88 square metres of upwind sail area, and the gennaker fills to 118 square metres off the wind. Expect speeds of 7-knots plus at a wind angle of just 35 degrees.

Elan has always been at the forefront of construction techniques, and the Impression 43 is a perfect exponent. Lightweight vacuum infusion keeps displacement to a minimum and stiffens the hull, improving both handling and seakindliness. Interior bulkheads are also vacuum infused with a foam core for additional stiffness without adding weight. It all adds up to a yacht that is just as comfortable heading fast down-Channel for a weekend as it is capable of crossing oceans.

Versatility, comfort and excitement come as standard – all backed by Elan’s longstanding reputation for the highest quality and design.

Sole English importer boatpoint has a 43 on order now, due for delivery in July 2024. Secure the build now and benefit from 12-months free berthing at any boatfolk marina across the UK.