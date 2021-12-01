French sailing brand Tribord is recalling its Tribord LJ 150N lifejacket due to a safety defect on the harness. Customers will be given a full refund

The Tribord LJ 150N lifejacket is being recalled due to a safety defect on the harness.

Decathlon is asking customers who bought the lifejacket between 12 April 2021 and 27 August 2021 to not use it and return it to a store where a full refund will be given.

The model code is 8641609

In a statement, Decathlon said in ‘very rare cases’, there is a risk that the lifejacket’s harness ‘may fail if you fall overboard.’

Continues below…

‘This defect does not affect the buoyancy of the product, but it may mean that you are no longer attached to your boat, making it unsafe to use,’ it said.

‘We pay close attention to the quality of the safety products we design for our users and we do not want to take any risks and have therefore decided to recall this product.’

Customers can contact the Decathlon customer relation centre for further information, either by emailing customer.enquiries@decathlon.com or logging on to the Decathlon website and using the chat function.

The recall has also been released as part of the UK’s Office for Product Safety & Standards weekly Product Safety Report, which lists all of the products which are unsafe to be used and have subsequently been recalled.

Read the product recall notice here.

Enjoyed reading Tribord LJ 150N lifejacket recalled?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.