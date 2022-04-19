Visitors to the Southampton Boat Show 2022 have until 29 April to make the most of the early bird ticket deal

An early bird ticket deal for September’s Southampton Boat Show is now live.

Until 29 April 2022, early bird tickets cost just £20, a saving of 37% off the price of an any-one-day general admission ticket (up to two kids under 15 go free with every adult ticket).

The show – one of the largest on-water events in Europe – will run from 16-25 September 2022 at the Mayflower Park.

More than 650 boats will be on display at the purpose-built marina, alongside hundreds of exhibitors and opportunities for visitors to get on the water.

‘This is a fantastic offer for fans of the show and anyone looking to attend for the first time,’ commented Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, which organises the annual event.

‘We have a great line up in store for 2022. Alongside show favourites, we will be bringing visitors a host of new exhibitors and exciting new attractions which we will be revealing over the coming weeks and months,’ she added.

Last year, a new show layout was unveiled, with a festival area outside Southampton’s WestQuay Shopping Centre and a new show entrance.

Continues below…

There were also six zones catering for specific on the water experience, including a dedicated area for paddleboards, kite surfers, kayaks and windsurfers, a dinghy zone geared towards the interest of dinghy sailors and high-performance sailing, and a classic boat & day boat zone aimed at celebrating the boats and craftsmanship that stands the test of time.

The Southampton International Boat Show early bird ticket offer runs until 29 April 2022. ww2.theticketsellers.co.uk/buy-tickets/southampton-international-boat-show-2022/10053050

Enjoyed reading Ticket deal for 2022 Southampton Boat Show?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.