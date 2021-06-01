Sea Changers marks 10 years of backing marine projects

The marine conservation charity, Sea Changers is holding a virtual festival to mark their 10th anniversary and to highlight some of the projects it has helped fund

The marine conservation charity was started in 2011 by two amateur divers, Rachel Lopata and Helen Webb.

It provides grants to UK marine charities and non-profits for conservation and research projects, proving that small sums of money distributed around the UK’s seas and shores can catalyse new ideas, seed practical action and reach new audiences.

Run entirely by volunteers, Sea Changers also works with businesses and individuals to raise funds for its projects.

The Sea Changers festival runs from 23-30 June 2021.

The line-up includes representatives from The Shark Trust, The National Lobster Hatchery, Cornwall Seal Research Group and Project Seagrass.

Marine biologist Helen Scales, explorer Heather Koldewey, presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff, Yachting Monthly editor Theo Stocker and coastal ecologist Maya Plass will also be taking part.

Sea Changers Programme of Festival Events

Involving Communities in Species Conservation – In partnership with the Marine Biological Association

23 June, 1500-1630

Book your ticket here

Ocean Pollution: Practical Action on Plastic Pollution

24 June, 1900-2030

Book your ticket here

Helen Scales in Conversation with Miranda Krestovnikoff about The Brilliant Abyss

29 June, 1900-2030

Book your ticket here

Cornwall: A Critical Mass of Community Marine Action – In partnership with the University of Exeter

30 June, 1000-1130

Book your ticket here

All events are free but donations are invited via Sea Changers JustGiving festival campaign.

