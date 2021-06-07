Scaramouche Sailing Trust seeks new trustees

The Scaramouche Sailing Trust is looking for two new trustees to join the charity's board. The deadline for applications is 30 June 2021

Are you interested in nurturing young sailing talent? The Scaramouche Sailing Trust is looking for two new trustees to join their board and help raise crucial funds for the Greig City Academy (GCA) Sailing Programme and shape the future of the charity.

Since 2014, the GCA Sailing Programme has established an extraordinary track record in changing lives through sailing, providing opportunities to students from inner city London who would never otherwise have had the chance to get afloat.

Just two years after the programme was launched, the students competed in the 2016 Round the Island Race onboard their 45ft Admiral Cup yacht Scaramouche, racing it to 14th in class.

A year later, Greig City Academy became the first state school to enter their own boat and compete in the Rolex Fastnet Race, placing 144th out of 362 starters, which won Scaramouche sailor, Montel Fagan-Jordan, the YJA Young Sailor of the Year Award.

The Scaramouche Sailing Trust has gone from strength to strength, with sailors competing regularly in Etchells, 420s.

Students competed in the 2019 Fastnet Race, and during the COVID-19 pandemic refurbished more yachts and dinghies.

Continues below…

Recently, the teenage crew of the Intro 22, Riot, set the benchmark IRCRecord for round the Isle of Wight, with a corrected time of 7 hours, 32 minutes and 42 seconds.

The GSA programme has benefitted from gifts in kind and commitments from people across sailing, winning financial backing from Sport England and sponsors like the Dual Group.

But, behind the scenes, it has been a hand-to-mouth existence. It has often been uncertain where all the money is going to come from to keep the programme running.

Now, the Scaramouche Sailing Trust has been set up as a registered charity to move the programme on to a more stable and sustainable footing, and it is hoped the two new trustees will help bring in more consistent financial support, and explore how other state schools can benefit from GCA’s experience and bring the benefits of sailing to their students.

Full details about how to become a trustee are available on the trust’s website, scaramouchesailing.org.uk.

An open webinar to find out more about the position, with no obligations, will take place on the 17 June 2021 at 1630. Find out details here.

The deadline for applications is 30 June 2021.