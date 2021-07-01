Sarah Treseder to leave the RYA

Sarah Treseder, who has led the RYA for more than a decade, is to become the new chief executive at the UK Chamber of Shipping

Sarah Treseder, who has led the RYA for more than a decade, has announced she is stepping down from the role.

From October 2021, she will become the new chief executive at the UK Chamber of Shipping, replacing Bob Sanguinetti.

Commenting on her appointment, Sarah said: ‘I have treasured my time at the RYA and am proud of what the association has achieved whilst I have been at its helm. The team support I have received over the past decade has been outstanding, which has made the decision to leave incredibly tough, but I know I leave the RYA in a very strong position and that it will go from strength to strength in the years ahead.

‘COVID-19 has focused attention on the vital role shipping and seafarers play in transporting the goods we all need and take for granted. The shipping sector faces a number of safety, security and environmental challenges and it is at a crucial stage in its decarbonisation journey; I know that will be one of the top priorities for me and the team at the Chamber. I look forward to working with the UK Government and world leading organisations as we look to reduce emissions whilst continuing to promote global trade,’ she added.

Sarah Treseder took up the post of chief executive of the RYA in February 2010, replacing Rod Carr on his retirement.

The Oxford graduate, who holds a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics, held a range of positions at Diageo before joining the RYA.

She will continue in her role as RYA chief executive until the end of August, whilst the recruitment process takes place, allowing her successor to participate in the formulation of the next four-year RYA strategy which will be launched in 2021/22.

Sarah Treseder is a member of the British Olympic Association Board and a Younger Brother of Trinity House.

She has broad sailing experience from cruising in the south west of England, France, the Channel Islands and further afield to racing in dinghies, yachts and keelboats.

Her time at the RYA has seen the organisation become more diverse, with the launch of the association’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion strategy this year.

The chair of the RYA Chris Preston thanked Sarah Treseder for ‘her exceptional contribution’ to the RYA.

‘Sarah has transformed the RYA in terms of strategic thinking, partnership networking and ambition during her 11-year tenure. There is not an aspect of the association’s business both internally and externally that she has not influenced or changed for the better; consequently, she leaves a strong and lasting legacy,’ he said.

‘The Board would particularly like to thank Sarah for her commitment and contribution during the COVID crisis and the challenges posed by Brexit – the association’s response to both has been exemplary. We are very grateful for Sarah’s commitment, energy and great passion for recreational and competitive boating, and we wish her all the very best for the future,’ added Preston.