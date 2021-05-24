RYA’s ICC remains valid in Spanish waters

The RYA's International Certificates of Competence (ICC) and several of its course completion certificates and other Certificates of Competence have been reinstated in Spain

It has now been confirmed that the RYA’s International Certificates of Competence (ICC) and several of its course completion certificates and other Certificates of Competence will remain valid for skippering Spanish flagged boats.

Since the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December 2020, RYA certificates were not recognised by the Spanish Government for use on Spanish flagged boats.

The RYA has worked with British Marine, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), the UK Department for International Trade and the British Embassy in Spain in an effort to make representations to the relevant Spanish authorities regarding the impact of these new restrictions.

An economic impact statement was prepared and provided to Spanish authorities which highlighted the financial impact on the Spanish economy as a result of the changes to recognition.

Following the reinstatement of RYA qualifications into Spanish law, RYA certificate holders will now be able to continue to skipper boats registered in Spain as well as in the UK.

The British titles now valid for sailing in Spain are as follows: RYA Yachtmaster Ocean Certificate of Competence; RYA Yachtmaster Offshore Certificate of Competence; RYA Yachtmaster Coastal Certificate of Competence; RYA Day Skipper; RYA Powerboat Level 2; RYA International Certificate for Operators of Pleasure Craft (ICC).

The RYA director of training and qualifications, Richard Falk commented: ‘The RYA will continue to work with the MCA, Department for Transport, and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and other industry partners, to ensure that RYA qualifications are as widely recognised as possible following the UK’s exit from the European Union.’

