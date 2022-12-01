Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation seeks editor

The Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation is looking for a new editor-in-chief for their portfolio of cruising guides

The Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation is searching for a new editor-in-chief.
The foundation works with publishers Imray and Adlard Coles as well as self-publishing a range of digital and printed cruising information.
The new editor-in-chief will be responsible for the quality of the content of those publications.

The role requires a close working relationship with authors, with other members of the Foundation’s management team and also with the publishers.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
  • Editing and approving content in line with Foundation and Publisher standards
  • Writing content for a range of applications including promotional
  • Commissioning new authors and/or titles

The role is well-suited to someone with an enthusiasm for navigational and technical detail.

It also calls for inter-personal skills in working closely with the team of authors and developing relationships among Royal Cruising Club members and the wider cruising fraternity including members of the Ocean Cruising Club and the Cruising Association.

The Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation is a charity, although this is a paid position.

Its objective is to advance the education of the public in the science and practice of navigation, through the provision and regular updating of their portfolio of cruising guides.
Anyone interested should contact the director of the foundation, Anthony Wells at director@rccpf.org.uk

