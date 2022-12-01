The Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation is looking for a new editor-in-chief for their portfolio of cruising guides
The role requires a close working relationship with authors, with other members of the Foundation’s management team and also with the publishers.
Continues below…
Royal Cruising Club: Treasure Trove
Ben Lowings delves into the journals of the Royal Cruising Club to discover how yachting has changed over the decades
The best sailing books & cruising guides of 2021
The best sailing books of 2021? Julia Jones reviews the latest maritime reading
Germany and Denmark pilot guide: book review
Germany and Denmark is one of the best new pilot guides for this area of the Baltic, and should be…
Mediterranean Spain: Book review
Yachting Monthly's literary reviewer Julia Jones examines the latest edition of the pilot book Mediterranean Spain, which covers from the…
- Editing and approving content in line with Foundation and Publisher standards
- Writing content for a range of applications including promotional
- Commissioning new authors and/or titles
The role is well-suited to someone with an enthusiasm for navigational and technical detail.
It also calls for inter-personal skills in working closely with the team of authors and developing relationships among Royal Cruising Club members and the wider cruising fraternity including members of the Ocean Cruising Club and the Cruising Association.
The Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation is a charity, although this is a paid position.
Enjoyed reading Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation seeks editor?
A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.
Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.
YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.
-
-
-
- Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts
- Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment
- Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations
-
-
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.