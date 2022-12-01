Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation seeks editor

The Royal Cruising Club Pilotage Foundation is searching for a new editor-in-chief.

The new editor-in-chief will be responsible for the quality of the content of those publications.

The role requires a close working relationship with authors, with other members of the Foundation’s management team and also with the publishers.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Editing and approving content in line with Foundation and Publisher standards

Writing content for a range of applications including promotional

Commissioning new authors and/or titles