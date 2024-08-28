New Leaderbox Blue marine conservation project backed by Henri-Lloyd

Henri-Lloyd has announced it is sponsoring Monty Halls's Leaderbox Blue marine conservation project which aims to increase citizen science research in the marine world

Leaderbox Blue, a new marine conservation project, is being backed by Henri-Lloyd.

The international technical clothing brand has committed to sponsoring the project, which aims to increase citizen science research in the marine world.

It is being run by marine environmentalist and Yachting Monthly contributor, Monty Halls.

Working on the premise that people derive much more from physically engaging with marine conservation, Leaderbox Blue enables citizen scientists to get involved with hands-on projects.

Individuals or groups can apply to take part in the research, via Monty Halls’s official website. Each application will be assessed by Monty Halls.

If accepted, a Leaderbox Blue kit will be sent out which contains everything needed for projects which cover the following key areas: beach cleans, habitat restoration, biodiversity surveys and awareness campaigns.

The box includes activity and data cards, handouts, system paperwork, a quick start guide, risk assessments and insurance documentation. It also contains data forms, collection equipment, radios, gloves, and first aid kit.

Successful applicants will also have access to a support network with website and group forums, a helpline and e-learning facilities.

Leaderbox Blue aims to launch more than 1,000 community marine conservation projects nationally and internationally within five years.

The environmental scheme was launched during Dartmouth Royal Regatta Sailing Week, as Monty Halls lives in Dartmouth.

The store manager of the Henri-Lloyd store in Dartmouth, Amy Hawke, says the company is encouraging anyone with an idea for a marine conservation project to apply for the Leaderbox Blue in-store.

“Anyone can apply, from individuals to families, or groups such as wild swimming groups, sailing or rowing clubs, charities and trusts, schools, teams and communities,” she said.

“Whether it’s setting up a beach clean, pledging to remove waste and plastic from the coastline, monitoring wildlife or promoting and publicising an existing project, the Leaderbox Blue enables activation of a marine conservation project and makes many more people contribute in a meaningful way to citizen science projects and help protect and preserve the natural marine environment that we enjoy here in Dartmouth.”

