Imray to stop publishing paper charts – charts business for sale

In a press release on Monday 18 November, the centuries-old nautical publisher Imray has announced that it will stop production of its paper navigation chart products.

The company intends to focus on its pilot book and cruising guide titles, along with its Explore with Imray digital product.

There is an opportunity to buy the chart publishing business and/or the Imray name.

In a statement, the company said that: ‘While this decision has not been taken lightly, it is a recognition of growing trends in nautical digital navigation.’

Lucy Wilson, Managing Director, told Yachting Monthly: “The company has spent many years building an amazing brand with a huge and loyal following worldwide, and a refocused strategy will enable us to continue to serve customers new and existing with gold standard products and services.

“Imray is, first and foremost, a family business, so this announcement about our charts carries both excitement for the future and a sense of sadness that is inevitable when any era comes to an end. We look forward to continuing to work with you all.”

It is understood that this was taken as a strategic commitment to the company’s digital products and authoritative pilotage content amid a context of increasing costs for producing the physical product and an increasing reliance on electronic navigation by both leisure sailors and commercial maritime operators.

Support and printing for paper charts will continue through Imray Notices to Mariners through the 2025 season, after which, no new editions will be published.

The news has been given, ‘a long lead time,’ to offer, ‘an important opportunity to equip leisure and coded vessels with

Imray’s trusted charts in high quality paper format.’

As one of only two chart publishers with Maritime and Coastguard Agency recognition, the only other approved chart publisher after this point will be UKHO (UK Hydrographic Office).

The UKHO had previously announced that it was going to withdraw its paper chart products by 2026, but following user feedback announced that it would continue publication until at least 2030. It has, however, announced price increase for its paper products from January 2025. Imray is suggesting that the following 12 months represent the last opportunity to buy up to date charts in a cost effective manner.

There is still an opportunity for potential buyers interested in preserving the legacy of Imray paper charts to acquire the business and or the rights to the Imray name in order to continue the publication of nautical charts for the global maritime community.

It concluded:

‘Imray extends its heartfelt thanks to its customers, partners and the marine community for their loyal support, enabling the company to guide countless journeys and promote exploration. As the production of paper charts concludes, Imray is proud to continue a legacy of precision and quality with trusted navigation resources that will inspire generations to come.’

Imray has been published charts and pilotage information for merchant ships from the City of London since the mid-1700s. Imray continues to be run by the descendents of the original owners of Imray, Laurie, Norie and Wilson, although it has been operating in its current form since 1904.

