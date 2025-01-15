Hallberg-Rassy 370 first look: Easy handling and good performance

This first new Haalberg-Rassy, the Hallberg-Rassy 370 is due to be in the water in the autumn of 2025 and will be hotly anticipated

Swedish yard, Hallberg-Rassy has continued the roll-out of its latest design philosophy across its range of yachts. Rather oddly, the yard claimed the new Hallberg-Rassy 370 does not replace any pre-existing boat, although the Hallberg-Rassy 372 finished its 16-year production run in 2024, itself having replaced the Hallberg-Rassy 37 and before it the Hallberg-Rassy 36, dating back to 1989. This then is very much an evolution of the previous models.

Changes by German Frers, the yard’s long-running designer, are predominantly to the hull shape, moving to the plumb ends, fixed bowsprit, wide stern and twin wheels of the other new boats in Hallberg-Rassy’s range. Among the features claimed to be new for this size class of yacht are bow and stern thrusters as standard, to aid close-quarter manoeuvring.

The aft cockpit with twin wheels comes with either a removable table or a fixed table, while features such as the fixed windscreen are a hallmark of the brand.

The accommodation has been updated to take advantage of the hull’s increased volume. While the boat only comes in one layout with two double cabins, options include a straight settee or separate armchairs to starboard in the saloon, and the galley can have either two fridges and a freezer (one under the chart table seat), or two fridges and a dishwasher, bringing some luxury touches aboard for home comforts.

The engine (50hp Volvo) sits in an engine bay with space for a generator aft to power domestic systems including a pop-up TV, or things like air conditioning. All berths are over 2 metres long.

The sailplan is designed for easy handling, as well as good performance. The jib car sheets have been brought up onto the coachroof for tighter sheeting angles, while a self-tacking jib is an option, and the mainsheet has been moved out of the cockpit onto a traveller track forward of the fixed windscreen.

Thanks to a lead bulb at the bottom of a GRP-sheathed steel keel, the boat should be well able to stand up to her canvas. Tankage is good, with 265L of diesel and 460L of water giving good range, especially if you are sailing two-up.

Hull number one is expected to be sailing in the autumn of 2025.

Hallberg-Rassy 370 specifications

LOA: 12.13m / 39ft 10in

HULL LENGTH: 11.32m / 37ft 2in

LWL: 10.59m 34ft 9in

BEAM: 3.75m / 12ft 4in

DRAUGHT: 2.00m / 6ft 7in

SAIL AREA: 79.6m2 / 850 sq ft

BALLAST: 2,730kg / 6,020 lbs

DISP: 8,000kg / 17,600 lbs

PRICE: Sailaway £324,500 ex VAT

CONTACT: hallberg-rassy.com

