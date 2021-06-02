Do you want to skipper a race yacht around the world?

An experienced skipper and a team manager are being sought to lead an amateur crew in the Ocean Globe Race 2023

Wanted! One seasoned skipper and one experienced team manager to lead an amateur crew in a retro around the world yacht race.

The crew of the Swan 65, Translated 9 plan to take part in the Ocean Globe Race (OGR), which starts in September 2023 – 70% of them will be novice sailors.

The OGR is being held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original 1973 Whitbread, the first ever fully crewed race, around the world.

Starting in Europe, the four leg, 28,000-mile race around the globe, via the three Capes, will stop over in South Africa, Australia and South America, before sailing back to Europe in late April 2024.

The final details of the course are expected to be announced later this year.

Crews must navigate by sextant, use no modern high-tech equipment, or computers and have only cassette tapes for music.

‘We are happy to get to the heart of the project by starting to build the crew that will represent us in this memorable undertaking,’ said the CEO of Translated, Marco Trombetti.

‘We are looking for two professionals who want to seize this exceptional opportunity to lead a crew of brave amateurs, enthusiasts and dreamers as they navigate the world.’

Those interested in applying for the position of skipper and team manager can apply via the Translated9 website by clicking the “Join the crew” button on the home page.

Candidates will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and post a resume. Applications must be made by 15 June.

Besides extensive nautical experience, the ideal skipper and team manager must ‘possess a great sense of adventure and desire to lead. The perks of the job include being part of a historic race and milestone event that embodies the best of humankind through dedication, courage and endurance.’

The skipper and team manager will help select and train the new crew which will take place in two continents.

The job starts in early summer with crew selection and training off the coast of Rome, to build teamwork, experience, and reach the qualifying nautical miles necessary to participate in the regatta.

Another group will train starting in September on a twin boat moored on the coast of San Francisco, lead by legendary sailor Paul Cayard.

The OGR has two classes sailing production yachts designed before 1988 (Adventure Class 47-55ft and Sayula Class 56-65ft) and a third Flyer Class, sailing previous Whitbread entrants from the first three editions of the original races.

A fourth Classic Challenge Modern Class, sailing Whitbread Maxis and Whitbread/Volvo 60’s will use the same start finish ports, but race a longer course than the slower Retro Classes for a special “BIG RED” Trophy, in honour of the late Sir Peter Blake.

The combined fleet covers the entire history of the Whitbread Race.