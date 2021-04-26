B&G sponsor Yachting Monthly marine environmental journalism award

Marine electronics company B&G announces sponsorship of the Brian Black Memorial Award for marine environmental journalism, with £3,000 and other prizes up for grabs.

Yachting Monthly’s Brian Black Memorial Award, which celebrates the best writing about marine environmental issues as explored by sailing boat, has been sponsored by marine electronics company B&G Navico.

The company’s support means that there is now a prize pot of £3,000 up for grabs for the winning entry, with £2,000 going to the winner, and £1,000 going to their charity or marine environmental project of choice. Prizes also include publication in Yachting Monthly; an original artwork inspired by the winning entry by artist Kieron Black; a presentation hosted by the judging panel; a physical award, and the right to use the award logo.

Brian and Lesley were stalwart contributors to Yachting Monthly, as well as film and television presenters and journalists. Their stories brought remote sailing destinations to life and highlighted how even pristine ecosystems were being threatened by environmental issues. As a memorial to Brian and Lesley Black, the Black family, in conjunction with Yachting Monthly, have established an award to celebrate sailing adventures which shed a fresh light on marine environmental issues through inspiring journalism. The award aims to find the very best writing that gives voice to the marine environment and brings a new perspective to readers.

Applications are invited from anyone who has recently used a sailing boat to explore an environmental issue about which they are passionate, ideally undertaken in UK, European or Arctic waters. The judges are looking for great stories told well, illustrated with beautiful photography to inform and inspire about a particular area and environmental issue.

Yachting Monthly editor Theo Stocker said:

“We are delighted to have B&G as sponsor for the new Brian Black Memorial Award, and it shows how seriously sailors and industry are now taking stewardship of the marine environment. It is great to see a company like B&G leading the way in addressing their environmental impact and we look forward to others following suit. We are also excited to see what amazing stories this award will bring to light about the marine world we all love.”

B&G’s chief sustainability officer (CSO) Tara Norton said:

“B&G recognises sustainability as one of the pillars of our multi-year strategy, looking after our environmental, social and governance impacts in all facets of our business. As a leading company in marine technology, we believe our sector should be particularly focused on preserving the joy of being out on the water for current and future generations. Water is where we work and play and we plan to do our part and be leaders in promoting sustainable practices, from how we make our products, to ensuring we protect the waterways and oceans in which our products are used. B&G Navico is part of an ecosystem of marine players that all have unique roles to play, and we look forward to working with customers, peers and others who are committed to a sustainable future.”

B&G Navico’s sustainability agenda includes: removing all single use plastics from their packaging and using only recyclable materials from this year; reducing company air travel by 90%; reducing paper used in their offices by 95%; and decreasing energy consumption for IT equipment from 305,000kWh to 250,000kWh.They are also opening up their BioBase platform, which processes, maps and stores spatial aquatic data, free of charge to government bodies and research institutes, to support aquatic conservation.

ABOUT THE AWARD

Entries should be in written format, between 2,000 and 3,000 words, the original work of the author and not have been previously published. Images should be specific to the project or voyage and the author must have written permission to submit the images for publication. Entries should be submitted to yachtingmonthly@futurenet.com by 8 August 2021. For full details visit: www.yachtingmonthly.com/brianblackmemorial

ABOUT BRIAN AND LESLEY BLACK

Brian Black was a television journalist for RTE in Ireland, UTV in Northern Ireland, and later through his own production company. He was also a lifelong sailor, contributor to Yachting Monthly and passionate advocate for the marine environment. His wife Lesley was a sailor and author in her own right, becoming Northern Ireland’s first female yacht club commodore, blazing a trail for women in sailing. www.yachtingmonghly.com/brianblack

ABOUT B&G

B&G has been at the cutting edge of sailing innovation for 50 years. Whether you’re motivated by the thrill of your next race or a passion for cruising, B&G’s electronics are designed for you. The company’s racing heritage gives it an unrivalled platform for developing new technology, which is put through its paces by the world’s best, in the most challenging conditions. You’ll find B&G powering Grand Prix victories and inspiring the adventures of cruising sailors. www.bandg.com

ABOUT YACHTING MONTHLY

Yachting Monthly is a UK based sailing magazine, covering yacht cruising around the British Isles, Europe and beyond. Established in 1906, it is one of the longest-running sailing publications, and covers everything the cruising sailor needs to make the most of their time on the water. Subscribe at: www.yachtingmonthly.com/subscribe