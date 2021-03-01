How to enter the Brian Black Memorial Award

The Brian Black Memorial Award for marine environmental journalism to celebrate sailing adventures which shed a fresh light on marine environmental issues through inspiring journalism.

Entry criteria

Entries should be in electronic written format as Microsoft Word or Plain Text documents with no inserted images.

Images should be supplied by Drop Box link and should be clearly labelled in the file name and with a list of images in the text document.

Links to supporting video can be included but will not form part of the judging decision.

Entries should be between 2,000 and 3,000 words and articles above this length will not be considered.

The entry must be the original work of the author and not have been previously published.

Images submitted need not have been taken solely by the author, but they should be specific to the project or voyage, and the author must have written permission to submit the images for publication in print and online. Images and articles may be shared in their original context by supporting organisations and sponsors for the purpose of promoting the award.

Entries should be submitted no later than 8 August 2021. Entries received after this date will not be considered.