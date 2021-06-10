B&G partner with Sail Britain on yacht refit

The navigation and instrument firm B&G has worked with Sail Britain to help the organisation prepare their expedition yacht for its first season

B&G has announced their partnership with the organisation Sail Britain, which carries out environmental research and engagement projects in the UK covering issues like marine aquaculture, plastic pollution, climate change, and eroding coastlines.

The group’s expedition yacht, Merlin, a Sigma 41, underwent a complete refit in March to include the latest B&G electronics. Two Zeus™3S displays. a Triton² Digital Display and the WS320 wireless wind sensor were fitted.

The founder of Sail Britain, Oliver Beardon said the crew will venture ‘to remote places and we require the ultimate in reliability, and our networked B&G system provides everything we need.’

‘As a busy professional skipper, being able to access all of my sailing data on any of the multifunction Triton displays is not only convenient, it’s a big addition to safety during periods of heavy workload,’ he commented.

This year will be the Merlin’s first season.

The yacht set sail in April 2021 for Falmouth.

Continues below…

The crew will be looking at the effects of climate change and plastic pollution first hand, exploring many different habitats and marine environments around the Cornish coast.

Sail Britain has a number of other research projects throughout the year, all of which are available to the public.

No experience is necessary, and full training and support is provided.

Enjoyed reading GB&G partner with Sail Britain?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.