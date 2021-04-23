Preview: Hallberg-Rassy 400 – aft cockpit comfort

A first look at the latest offering from popular Swedish marque Hallberg-Rassy. The all new Hallberg-Rassy 400 shares much with the already impressive 40C, but adds in an aft cockpit.

Popular ocean-going Swedish yacht company, Hallberg-Rassy has announced a new boat for the 2021 season, the Hallberg-Rassy 400.

Hallberg-Rassy say the 400 is an aft cockpit boat with twin helms, a modern and efficient hull shape with twin rudders and an easy to handle rig. The interior offers the option of one or two aft cabins, one or two heads, classic mahogany or bright European oak interior.

The new Hallberg-Rassy 400 shares the exact hull dimensions as the recently launched Hallberg-Rassy 40C. When we tested the 40C, Yachting Monthly’s editor, Theo Stocker said: “[she’s] a serious medium-displacement boat built to withstand the rigours of long-term cruising and ocean sailing.”

However, where the 40C had Rassy’s more familiar centre concept, this new deck layout offers a large cockpit with twin helms, which should make it easy to move around in.

The coaming looks wide enough to offer flexibility for seating on top of the coaming or at bench level.

The cockpit space enables an optional fixed, high gloss varnished teak table.

Control lines are concealed and led back to the cockpit coamings, allowing for the installation of electric winches, without taking up any interior space.

The mainsheet track is located in front of the Hallberg-Rassy typical wind screen. Impressively, cockpit length and deck locker storage is larger than on the Hallbery Rasey 412 – which is, itself the largest aft cockpit Hallberg-Rassy ever built.

The Hallberg Rassy 400 comes with a variety of layout options; she offers one or two heads, and two or three sleeping cabins. The forward cabin may be ordered in three different layouts too: An Owner’s Cabin in the bow, with center line bed and en-suite toilet with acrylic glass shower doors; Double bed with toilet, shower with acrylic glass doors and space for a washing machine; Double bed cabin without own toilet

As ever a vast array of options are on offer for those looking to liveaboard or cruise further afield including washing machine, dish washer, or an extra fridge and freezer. Air conditioner and watermaker are also possible.

The Hallberg Rassy 400 is due to be launched at Open Yard 27-30 August 2021 and will have its world premiere at Scandinavia’s largest sailboat show, Open Yard / Öppet Varv in Ellös, Sweden, 27-30 August 2021.

