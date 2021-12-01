New gear: Wichard MXLEvo soft block

French deck hardware maker Wichard has introduced a new addition to its popular Evo block range with the Wichard MXLEvo soft block shackle

Something between a shackle and a block, the Wichard MXLEvo soft block is a lightweight version of the successful MXEvo friction blocks.

They are ideally suited to mast-foot block, 2:1 halyard, barber hauler and snatch-block applications on cruising or racing boats.

The MXLEvo features a low friction bearing surface in forged stainless steel and a Dyneema SK78 loop for closure.

Wichard was quick to see the potential of the stainless-steel bearing surface to create a 2:1 purchase for the line running over it.

By using Dyneema in the soft loop, the design of the MXLEvo takes out unnecessary weight.

Wichard has put a lot of thought into making the soft loop closure mechanism as simple and reliable as possible.

The loop on the MXLEvo can be positioned in one of two ways, making it easily adaptable to your deck and anchoring point.

And there is a rope housing inside the stainless-steel loop which stops the running line from slipping out when not under load.

Wichard says that the design is best suited to high-load applications where there is relatively slow line movement.

It is available in three sizes for 10mm, 12mm and 16mm line.

The Wichard MXLEvo soft block 10 has a working load of 800kg and a breaking load two-and-a-half times greater. All for a weight of just 40g.

In larger sizes, the MXLEvo 12 has a working load of 1600kg and the MXLEvo 16 runs to 2,500kg. They weigh 90g and 140g respectively.

With no moving parts, the range is maintenance free, unlike a traditional (and heavier) bearing and sheave block.

Pricing is competitive and ranges from €56.57 for the small block to €70.70 for the large one.

