New gear: Admiralty Easytide website

Following extensive research, the Admiralty Easytide website (www.easytide.admiralty.co.uk) has been relaunched with a more responsive interface and better functionality.

The Admiralty Easytide website is a popular tidal prediction site from the UK Hydrographic Office and it has had more than just a facelift.

Following the changes announced in April 2021, Easytide provides tidal data up to seven days ahead free of charge.

UKHO has quietly dropped the paid-for 28-day Enhanced Predictions service. Some speculate that it was not generating revenue when there is so much entirely free tidal data available online.

Now the UKHO has relaunched the Admiralty Easytide website and re-engineered it to improve the user interface.

It supports over 600 standard and secondary UK ports. They are now easier to find thanks to a simple search box with drop-down options.

Ports in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man were initially absent, but developers at the UKHO have been hard at work. Coverage now includes five ports on Man and eight in the Channel Islands, including Alderney, the Minkies and Les Ecrehou.

Continues below…

You can select your chosen port via a map interface too. Just a click brings up the times and depths at high and low water, the tidal curve and a more detailed table.

A grid showing today plus the six days ahead allows you to toggle quickly between dates.

In response to feedback, the tidal curve now has a basic one-metre scale on the Y-axis. And additional options allow you to switch between BST or GMT. There’s a handy seven-day printer-friendly option, too, for those planning a cruise from home.

UKHO says that the website should also run more smoothly on tablets and mobile phones, having been optimised for responsiveness on different devices.

It adds that this better supports on-the-hoof use watersports, beach going, coastal walking and sailing.

For enhanced predictions, UKHO is pushing us towards its Admiralty Tidal Prediction Service, UK Tidal APIs, TotalTide and stock of leisure charts.

Visit the Admiralty Easytide website at https://easytide.admiralty.co.uk/

Enjoyed reading this article?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.