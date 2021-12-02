Musto Evo GTX Paclite Plus pilot jacket: tested

Dick Durham finds the new Musto Evo GTX Paclite Plus pilot jacket surprisingly light, making it ideal to wear when hauling lines and turning winches

TRIED & TESTED: MUSTO EVO GTX PACLITE PLUS PILOT JACKET

Over many years of foul weather sailing, the thought of being trussed up in heavy duty oilskins has meant that, like reefing, I’ve left them too late to don and subsequently got wet first.

With Musto’s Evo GTX Paclite Plus pilot jacket, no such burden is faced.

In fact so light was this jacket I felt like the emperor in his new clothes, but as no-one was pointing and as the stiff north-west breeze was not chilling me to the bone, I knew I was not naked!

The Musto jacket is made from featherweight, totally windproof, breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex fabric.

Wearing such kit was a revelation to me because it actually meant I did not put off also donning a lifejacket as I have done many times in the past because of the extra restrictions such a wardrobe throws up when moving around on deck, trimming sheets or sweating on halyards.

Equally in lighter airs, when I personally dispense with a buoyancy aid, this ‘second skin’ jacket accommodates both thermal wear and middle layer garments if the temperature dictates such.

The cuffs are elasticated hem as is the hood, which is not detachable or stowable and is the only bugbear I have with the garment as I do not always want a hood on especially when I want extra audible assistance, but nor do I want it blowing up over the back of my head because I can’t remove it.

There are two, waterproof zipped external pockets and a zipped external chest pocket.

