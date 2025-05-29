Modern (and more sustainable) alternatives to teak decking

New products using traditional materials offer a sustainable solution to caring for your decks, writes Susannah Hart

The material, colour, and condition of a yacht’s deck can dramatically transform its overall look and feel. Over the years, marine decking materials have evolved, moving from natural, traditional hardwoods to more advanced, sustainable synthetics.

This shift mirrors the environmental consciousness that was once at the heart of early marine practices.

Historically, shipwrights used Stockholm tar, a natural, water-repellent and rot-resistant substance derived from pine-tree sap, to preserve and waterproof caulking of decks on wooden vessels. This eco-friendly approach exemplified early efforts to maintain boats with the materials available at the time.

Today, modern decking options are continuing that trend, offering environmentally conscious alternatives to either real teak from the rainforests of Myanmar, or oil-derived synthetic decking, without sacrificing durability or aesthetics.

Mandy Boughton, managing director at Ancasta Yacht Services, explores modern alternatives to traditional wooden decking, helping yacht and boat owners make informed decisions about upgrading or replacing their decks.

The most popular decking options today strike a balance between durability, aesthetics, maintenance ease, and environmental impact. Let’s take a closer look at some of the leading alternatives.

Synthetic Teak Decking

Synthetic teak decking has become a favourite among yacht owners due to its ability to mimic the appearance of traditional teak without the environmental cost of harvesting real teak. Made from PVC or composite materials, it is water-resistant and rot-free, meaning it doesn’t require harsh chemicals for maintenance. As the stains remain on the surface, a wet cloth or soapy water is all you need to clean your decks.

While synthetic teak is lightweight, durable, UV resistant, and available in various colours, its environmental impact has been a concern. Traditional synthetic teak is often made from petroleum-based, non-biodegradable materials.

However, one manufacturer, Flexiteek, has introduced a more sustainable option. Its Flexiteek 3 is made from bio-attributed PVC and boasts up to 80% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional PVC.

It is made from the offcuts and outside of tree trunks discarded by the timber industry, which are then pulped and the resin extracted, very much like Stockholm tar. It is also fully recyclable after its life cycle, contributing to a circular economy.

Additionally, Flexiteek 3 features a realistic teak appearance, with detailed graining and colour options that mimic teak’s natural ageing process, such as Scrubbed, Bleached, Weathered, and Ash. Its composition also provides enhanced cooling properties, ensuring a more comfortable barefoot experience during hot summer days.

EVA Foam Decking

EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) foam decking is lightweight, soft, and comfortable underfoot, making it ideal for RIBs, fishing boats, and watersports vessels. It provides excellent shock absorption and traction, offering safety and comfort, but its environmental footprint is a concern.

While EVA foam has a long lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements, it is made from petroleum-derived materials and, although recyclable, is not always processed by recycling facilities and often ends up disposed of in landfills.

Cork-Based Decking

Cork decking is gaining in popularity due to its eco-friendly credentials and performance qualities. Made from the bark of cork oak trees, cork decking is shock-absorbing, non-slip, lightweight, and heat-resistant. Cork forests are an important carbon sink, absorbing large amounts of CO2, and cork harvesting doesn’t involve cutting down trees, allowing them to regenerate.

In addition to its sustainability, cork is biodegradable and can be recycled, making it an environmentally responsible choice, although differing proportions of synthetic resins may be used to bind the cork particles together. While cork provides a comfortable walking surface, its durability can be a limitation, making it better suited for areas with less foot traffic. That said, depending on the resin used, it can be almost as resilient as wood.

Composite Decking

Wood-Plastic Composite (WPC) decking is another alternative to traditional teak and synthetic PVC decking. WPC blends recycled wood fibres with plastic polymers, creating a durable, low-maintenance decking material.

It’s resistant to UV damage, offers anti-slip properties, and requires minimal upkeep, making it a solid choice for yacht owners seeking longevity.

However, WPC decking tends to be heavier than other materials, which could affect boat performance. It also has a tendency to retain heat, which can make it uncomfortable in hotter climates.

Other technologies continue to emerge, such as the rice-husk derived decks on Sunbeam boats, which are made entirely from food production waste.

Conclusion

While traditional teak remains a classic option (be very careful where the teak comes from), modern decking alternatives provide yacht owners with a variety of choices that align with different aesthetic, practical, and environmental needs.

The cost of your decking project can vary depending on its location. Opting for undercover storage is ideal – not only does it keep your timeline on track by eliminating weather delays, but it also reduces the need for costly plastic tenting, making it a more sustainable choice.

Looking to elevate your deck’s design? Whether you prefer the timeless elegance of traditional details like margins and snaped king planks or want to make a bold statement with CNC-cut logos in contrasting planks and caulking, the possibilities are endless. You can add style, sophistication, and a personal touch to create a deck that truly stands out!

Choosing the right decking material ultimately comes down to balancing cost, performance, appearance, maintenance, and environmental impact. As technology continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see how these choices will shape the future of yacht and boat decking.

