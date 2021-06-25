Inflatable paddleboard test: YellowV 09 ISUP

An inflatable paddleboard is an appealing bit of kit for exploring inshore waters, rivers and creeks. We put the YellowV 09 ISUP to the test

There is much to recommend the inflatable paddleboard and not without good reason – they’re a fun toy that keeps crew of all ages entertained.

They are also a good way to explore.

Indeed, you can’t anchor anywhere without seeing someone on an inflatable paddleboard these days.

Now marine engine maker Vetus has joined the fun with its YellowV range of inflatable paddleboards.

The price – £554 – places it mid-spectrum on cost, but it appears to be impressively well made.

The inflatable 9ft board (287cm long, 89cm wide, 15cm thick) wieghs 9kg, rolling up into a compact bag with rucksack straps thanks to the three removable fins.

Large enough to carry a parents and child, the pronounced rocker makes it easy to turn.

A clip-on seat is available as an extra and the paddle transforms into a double-ended kayak paddle.

YellowV 09 ISUP inflatable paddleboard specifications

PRICE: From £554

LENGTH: 287cm

WIDTH: 89cm

BOARD WEIGHT: 9kg

www.yellowv.com

