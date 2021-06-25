An inflatable paddleboard is an appealing bit of kit for exploring inshore waters, rivers and creeks. We put the YellowV 09 ISUP to the test
There is much to recommend the inflatable paddleboard and not without good reason – they’re a fun toy that keeps crew of all ages entertained.
They are also a good way to explore.
Indeed, you can’t anchor anywhere without seeing someone on an inflatable paddleboard these days.
Now marine engine maker Vetus has joined the fun with its YellowV range of inflatable paddleboards.
The price – £554 – places it mid-spectrum on cost, but it appears to be impressively well made.
Continues below…
Tested: Red Paddle Voyager 12’6″ paddleboard
We spend a season testing the Red Paddle Voyager 12'6" paddleboard to find out how practical it is as an…
Best lifejackets for sailors: 10 of the best options tested
We all have lifejackets on board, but do you know what yours is actually like to use? We test 10…
Best dry bags: 8 of the best waterproof backpacks put to the test
Going ashore can be a wet affair. Yachting Monthly went in search of rucksacks built to carry your essentials and…
Best sailing waterproofs: 7 lightweight options for summer sailing
Decent, dry and warm waterproofs are the staple of most sailor's kit bag, even in the summer. We look at…
The inflatable 9ft board (287cm long, 89cm wide, 15cm thick) wieghs 9kg, rolling up into a compact bag with rucksack straps thanks to the three removable fins.
Large enough to carry a parents and child, the pronounced rocker makes it easy to turn.
A clip-on seat is available as an extra and the paddle transforms into a double-ended kayak paddle.
YellowV 09 ISUP inflatable paddleboard specifications
PRICE: From £554
LENGTH: 287cm
WIDTH: 89cm
BOARD WEIGHT: 9kg
www.yellowv.com
Enjoyed reading Inflatable paddleboard test: YellowV 09 ISUP?
A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.
Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.
YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.
-
-
- Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts
- Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment
- Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations
-
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.