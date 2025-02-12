How to clean and remove a boat’s propeller

Simple Boat Maintenance author Pat Manley explains the best way to clean and remove a boat's propeller

Propeller fouling causes a marked drop in performance, while electrolytic corrosion can cause serious propeller damage. Propellers should, therefore, be cleaned annually – but a quick clean of the prop any time that your boat is out of the water will always be worthwhile.

Cleaning propellers

Thoroughly clean the prop using this order: paint scraper, wire brush on an electric drill, waterproof abrasive paper. Examine the blades for ‘dezincification’, which appears as a mottled red/brown appearance on the surface, indicating that the zinc in the bronze alloy has been corroded away.

Severe corrosion will show a pitted surface and can weaken the blade significantly. If dezincification is present, check the anodes. Saildrive legs have relatively small anodes, so dezincification is more likely on heavier, folding props. This could require frequent anode replacement.

Fixed-blade prop removal

Remove the split pin or lock washer and undo the nut a few turns – this prevents the prop shooting off if it’s difficult to remove and you have to resort to force. If the prop cannot be moved backwards along its taper, you will have to use a prop puller.

It’s probable that the amateur will not have this tool, so the alternative is to heat the prop with a gas blowtorch so that the hub expands. Apply heat all around the prop hub. Gently knock the prop backwards, using a hammer and a block of wood to cushion the blows. Remove the prop nut and slide the prop off the shaft.

Folding prop removal

Grease the folding gear teeth with waterproof grease and check for full and free operation. If stiffness is found, remove the blades and clean all surfaces. There are usually locking bolts preventing the pivot pins from falling out. Remove these. Drive out each pivot pin.

Pull the blade out of its socket. Remove the other blades. Clean all surfaces thoroughly. Replace the first blade, greasing with waterproof grease. Align the next blade’s gear so that the extension is the same for each blade.

Insert the pivot pin and apply grease. Assemble the third blade for a three-blade prop. Check for full, free and synchronised movement of the blades. Refit any locking devices. Fit new hub anode, if applicable.

