Gold Bay: Book Review

Yachting Monthly's literary reviewer, Julia Jones, reviews the thriller, Gold Bay and finds a escapist thrilling page-turner - one for the holidays

Gold Bay is the second of a thriller series featuring tough ex-Navy SEAL Adam Weldon and beautiful undercover FBI agent Tripnee.

Adam’s uncle, Peace (an ex-Zen monk) has been kidnapped and Tripnee has also disappeared. Adam’s search, mainly undertaken on his 70ft high tech yacht Dream Voyager, leads him to uncover a network of corruption and intimidation so pervasive as to threaten the future survival of the way of life within the Bay community and the whole fabric of American society – all the way to the White House.

Adam has unresolved issues from this childhood and needs to understand his uncle’s role as standing for a different set of values and life choices.

William McGinnis is a California native and I enormously enjoyed his portrayal of San Francisco Bay, particularly the central area where most of the action takes place. His characters tend to be very rich, very poor, very beautiful, very ruthless: both the action and the boats are relentlessly high-speed.

McGinnis is also an expert in whitewater rafting. This underpins a thrilling sequence on the bow-wave of a container ship heading out into the Pacific on its journey back to Asia.

In general boats are a means of transport and intimidation – and high-speed chases – rather than central to the plot. The story plays out in the waterside houses of the rich and within the preposterous antics of new age cults and dodgy philanthropists. I found it escapist, amusing and highly readable.

Buy Gold Bay from Amazon (UK)

Buy Gold Bay from Amazon (US)

Enjoyed reading this?

A subscription to Yachting Monthly magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

YM is packed with information to help you get the most from your time on the water.

Take your seamanship to the next level with tips, advice and skills from our experts Impartial in-depth reviews of the latest yachts and equipment Cruising guides to help you reach those dream destinations



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.