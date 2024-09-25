Simple Boat Maintenance author Pat Manley walks Yachting Monthly through his essential dos and don'ts of a yachts engine mounts

Lots of jobs on your boat are relatively straightforward and don’t need a great deal of skill. However, if you haven’t tackled a certain job before, you may not know the techniques required, or how to set about doing it.

I have been able to complete all of the jobs described in my book, Simple Boat Maintenance, so they should certainly be within the capability of most YM readers. The skill level required for each job is indicated on a scale of one to five (five being a job best left to a professional). Special tools are never required.

Checking your engine mounts

Rubber engine mounts will settle as they age. This will cause the engine to become misaligned with the propeller shaft, causing wear within the gearbox. Contamination of the rubber by fuel and oil will cause deterioration of the rubber and possible loss of adhesion between the rubber and the metal parts of the mount. Nuts may loosen, causing misalignment, and the metal may also fracture, resulting in the engine jumping around. This movement may unseat the stern gland seal resulting in severe seawater leakage.

When you should do it

Check the mounts as part of the routine engine service, although it’s unlikely to be mentioned in any handbook. Also have a good look at them if you hear any unusual knocking sounds from the engine compartment.

What to check for

Engine mounts need to be checked for settling, which will affect engine alignment and vibration. Unless the mount is fully hooded, there will be a visible gap between the rubber and the metal of the mount. Although it isn’t practical to actually measure this gap, you should be able to get your little finger into it. If this gap is very small the rubber has settled too much, or even become unbonded.

Engine mounting brackets need to be checked for fractures. Fractures may occur due to ageing, and may also occur due to a rope fouling the propeller.

